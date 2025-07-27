Jerry Jones faces 'Pay Micah' chants from Cowboys fans at training camp session

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys’ biggest storyline from training camp thus far is Micah Parsons’ contract situation, and more importantly, when owner and GM Jerry Jones will pay up.

And as much as Parsons would love a new extension, it appears Cowboys fans are in the same boat.

During open training camp on Saturday, Jones addressed the crowd of fans, and there were "Pay Micah!" chants heard, according to a video posted by The Athletic.

As fans were chanting, Jones was trying to point out everything else the team has done to fortify the roster this year, including the addition at wide receiver with George Pickens coming in via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I was shocked last year when we ended up with the record that we had," Jones said. "I never saw that coming. . . . I want you to watch what we’ve done in the areas that we needed to work on. Look at what we’ve done in this offensive line. Look at what we’ve done, if you will, with our receiver core. Look at what we’re doing with our defense.

"Lot of changes out here. Lot of coaching changes. Lot of player changes."

Fans, though, are looking at the large elephant on the Cowboys’ field in Parsons, the team’s first-round pick from 2021 who is due for a contract after cementing himself as one of the best defensive players in the league.

Parsons will be playing his 2025 season on a fifth-year option, which the Cowboys easily picked up before the year. After this year, Parsons would be a free agent unless the Cowboys franchise tag him, which can always get messy.

Parsons has been vocal this offseason about his contract, saying in June that a delay in signing him out ultimately cost the team more. Then, the Cleveland Browns signed Myles Garrett to a long-term extension worth $40 million, which ultimately led the Pittsburgh Steelers to give T.J. Watt a $41-million-per-year extension as well.

Parsons hinted at those deals when discussing his thoughts last week, saying he wished the Cowboys had the "same type of energy" as other organizations who locked down their star defensive players.

"If they don’t want me here, they don’t want me here," Parsons said, via The New York Post. "I’ll go about my business. I understand the nature of the business. Like I said, as long as I’m here and under contract, I’m gonna do what I have to do to perform at the highest level. But if this is the end, this is the end."

"I just don’t understand," Parsons added about his situation.

Parsons isn’t a hold-out player right now, as he’s been in Dallas' camp. However, he hasn’t been a full practice participant due to back tightness.

The Penn State product has been as advertised since he broke into the NFL, collecting 52.5 sacks across his four years wearing the star on his helmet.

