Cowboys' George Pickens takes swipe at former team

George Pickens is preparing for his first season with the Dallas Cowboys after he was traded there from the Pittsburgh Steelers following a tumultuous 2024 season.

As Pickens got started in camp, he expressed optimism about having a "fresh start" with the Cowboys and had a subtle jab at the Steelers.

"I’m definitely excited to run better plays," he said, via NFL.com.

Pickens had 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns under head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. He will be playing for new Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams. Schottenheimer served as the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys last season under Mike McCarthy.

He also likened himself and CeeDee Lamb as the "Mario Bros."

"Oh yeah, for sure. Just different type of styles of play," Pickens added. "A lot of people over the years got different styles of play, but CeeDee's a certain type of guy, then I'm a certain type of guy. So, when you mesh that together, it's like Mario Bros.

"We definitely can do something special."

Lamb had 152 targets last season – 66 more than Jake Ferguson. Lamb’s role increased as Dak Prescott went down with an injury and Cooper Rush was left to run the offense.

Adding Pickens is expected to open up the offense a bit, which could only be beneficial for the Cowboys moving forward.