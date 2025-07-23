Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' George Pickens takes swipe at former team

Cowboys acquired Pickens in a trade with the Steelers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
George Pickens is preparing for his first season with the Dallas Cowboys after he was traded there from the Pittsburgh Steelers following a tumultuous 2024 season.

As Pickens got started in camp, he expressed optimism about having a "fresh start" with the Cowboys and had a subtle jab at the Steelers.

George Pickens vs Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, #14, celebrates a third quarter touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Oct. 29, 2023. (Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports)

"I’m definitely excited to run better plays," he said, via NFL.com.

Pickens had 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns under head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. He will be playing for new Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams. Schottenheimer served as the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys last season under Mike McCarthy.

He also likened himself and CeeDee Lamb as the "Mario Bros."

George Pickens vs Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, #14, reacts after a catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 11, 2025. (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

"Oh yeah, for sure. Just different type of styles of play," Pickens added. "A lot of people over the years got different styles of play, but CeeDee's a certain type of guy, then I'm a certain type of guy. So, when you mesh that together, it's like Mario Bros. 

"We definitely can do something special."

Lamb had 152 targets last season – 66 more than Jake Ferguson. Lamb’s role increased as Dak Prescott went down with an injury and Cooper Rush was left to run the offense.

Brian Schottenheimer press conference

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, left, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star on Jan. 27, 2025. (Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

Adding Pickens is expected to open up the offense a bit, which could only be beneficial for the Cowboys moving forward.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.