College Football

JD Vance confirms Daniel Penny will attend Army-Navy game after acquittal in subway chokehold trial

Penny was found not guilty in the May 2023 death of Jordan Neely

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Army football honors 101st Airborne Division with new uniforms Video

Army football honors 101st Airborne Division with new uniforms

George Luz Jr., whose dad served in the 101st airborne division, joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his thoughts on the new uniforms eight decades after D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. 

Vice President-elect JD Vance confirmed Friday that Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran found not guilty in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely, has officially accepted his invitation to be his guest at the annual Army-Navy game in Landover, Maryland. 

NOTUS reporter Reese Gorman first reported that Penny had been invited early Friday morning, adding that he would join President-elect Donald Trump in his suite at Northwest Stadium, the home of the Washington Commanders. 

Vance campaigns in Michigan

Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) speaks during a campaign rally at the Elite Jet at Contact Aviation facility on October 24, 2024, in Waterford, Michigan.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Vance responded on social media confirming Penny’s attendance. 

"Daniel’s a good guy, and New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone," Vance wrote in a post on X. 

"I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage." 

Penny, 26, was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the May 2023 subway chokehold death of Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man with schizophrenia who had barged onto the train shouting death threats while high on a type of synthetic marijuana known as K2.

Daniel Penny arrives for his trial in the NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely

Daniel Penny arrives at Manhattan Supreme Court, Friday, November 22, 2024.  (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

DANIEL PENNY FOUND NOT GUILTY IN SUBWAY CHOKEHOLD TRIAL

Last week, jurors couldn’t reach a decision on the second-degree manslaughter charge. Prosecutors moved to dismiss it, and the judge allowed the jurors to deliberate on the second charge alone, and they found Penny not guilty on Monday. 

Penny is expected to join Trump and Vance at the 125th meeting of the Black Knights and Midshipmen. Sources told Fox News Digital last week that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida will also be present at the game on Saturday. 

Bryson Daily runs

Army quarterback Bryson Daily (13) runs with the ball during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Tulane Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in West Point, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

This season has been a banner year for both football programs, adding buzz to the annual rivalry match. The teams have a combined 19 wins this year and with victories over Air Force, the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy will be awarded to the winner of Saturday’s game. 

This will also mark Trump’s fifth time attending the Army-Navy game. He first attended in 2016 and appeared three times during his first administration. 

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz, CB Cotton, Grace Taggart, Paul Steinhauser and Bill Melugin contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.