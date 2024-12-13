JD Vance confirms Daniel Penny will attend Army-Navy game after acquittal in subway chokehold trial

Vice President-elect JD Vance confirmed Friday that Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran found not guilty in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely, has officially accepted his invitation to be his guest at the annual Army-Navy game in Landover, Maryland.

NOTUS reporter Reese Gorman first reported that Penny had been invited early Friday morning, adding that he would join President-elect Donald Trump in his suite at Northwest Stadium, the home of the Washington Commanders.

Vance responded on social media confirming Penny’s attendance.

"Daniel’s a good guy, and New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone," Vance wrote in a post on X.

"I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage."

Penny, 26, was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the May 2023 subway chokehold death of Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man with schizophrenia who had barged onto the train shouting death threats while high on a type of synthetic marijuana known as K2.

DANIEL PENNY FOUND NOT GUILTY IN SUBWAY CHOKEHOLD TRIAL

Last week, jurors couldn’t reach a decision on the second-degree manslaughter charge. Prosecutors moved to dismiss it, and the judge allowed the jurors to deliberate on the second charge alone, and they found Penny not guilty on Monday.

Penny is expected to join Trump and Vance at the 125th meeting of the Black Knights and Midshipmen. Sources told Fox News Digital last week that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida will also be present at the game on Saturday.

This season has been a banner year for both football programs, adding buzz to the annual rivalry match. The teams have a combined 19 wins this year and with victories over Air Force, the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy will be awarded to the winner of Saturday’s game.

This will also mark Trump’s fifth time attending the Army-Navy game. He first attended in 2016 and appeared three times during his first administration.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz, CB Cotton, Grace Taggart, Paul Steinhauser and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.