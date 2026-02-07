Jake Paul defends ICE agents after watching Olympic hockey with JD Vance, rips American skier's comments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jake Paul is in Italy to take in some Olympic action and cheer on his fiancée, speedskater Jutta Leerdam.

During his trip, he attended an Olympic hockey game with Vice President JD Vance, but afterward, ICE agents were on his mind, leading him to defend the officers on Saturday – Sunday morning in Italy.

"If you don’t like ICE then you can’t call 911 when you’re in trouble. If you don’t respect law enforcement agents then you shouldn’t depend on them," Paul posted on X.

Paul then took a shot at Billie Eilish, who defended illegal immigrants in her Grammys acceptance speech.

"When Billie Eyelash gets her home broken into it’s not gonna be f--k ICE I can promise you that," Paul wrote.

Eilish proclaimed that "nobody is illegal on stolen land" during her speech.

TEAM USA FREESTYLE SKIERS SPARK OLYMPIC OUTRAGE OVER REMARKS ABOUT REPRESENTING US: 'ANTI-AMERICAN RHETORIC'

"Wait technically she can’t get broken into because she stole the land lolololololol," Paul followed up.

Earlier in the day, Paul criticized American Olympic skier Hunter Hess for saying he had "mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now."

"Wow pls shut the f--k up. From all true Americans. If you don’t want to represent this country go live somewhere else," he wrote.

Paul and Vance attended the U.S. women’s hockey game against Finland on Saturday, which the Americans won 5-0.

Paul’s fiancée will officially begin her quest for gold Monday in the 1,000 meters.

She earned a silver medal in Beijing four years ago and is a seven-time world champion.

