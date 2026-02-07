Expand / Collapse search
Boxing

Jake Paul defends ICE agents after watching Olympic hockey with JD Vance, rips American skier's comments

'If you don’t like ICE then you can’t call 911 when you’re in trouble' Paul wrote on X in reference to Billie Eilish's speech at the Grammys

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Jake Paul is in Italy to take in some Olympic action and cheer on his fiancée, speedskater Jutta Leerdam.

During his trip, he attended an Olympic hockey game with Vice President JD Vance, but afterward, ICE agents were on his mind, leading him to defend the officers on Saturday – Sunday morning in Italy.

"If you don’t like ICE then you can’t call 911 when you’re in trouble. If you don’t respect law enforcement agents then you shouldn’t depend on them," Paul posted on X.

Jake Paul and JD Vance

Boxer Jake Paul and Vice President JD Vance are seen in the stands during the Women's Preliminary Round Group B match between the USA and Finland on day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 7, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

Paul then took a shot at Billie Eilish, who defended illegal immigrants in her Grammys acceptance speech.

"When Billie Eyelash gets her home broken into it’s not gonna be f--k ICE I can promise you that," Paul wrote.

Eilish proclaimed that "nobody is illegal on stolen land" during her speech.

Billie Eilish

Singer Billie Eilish accepts the Environmental Justice Award onstage during the 2026 King Holiday Observance: 2026 MLK, Jr. Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Jan. 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

TEAM USA FREESTYLE SKIERS SPARK OLYMPIC OUTRAGE OVER REMARKS ABOUT REPRESENTING US: 'ANTI-AMERICAN RHETORIC'

"Wait technically she can’t get broken into because she stole the land lolololololol," Paul followed up.

Earlier in the day, Paul criticized American Olympic skier Hunter Hess for saying he had "mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now."

"Wow pls shut the f--k up. From all true Americans. If you don’t want to represent this country go live somewhere else," he wrote.

Paul and Vance attended the U.S. women’s hockey game against Finland on Saturday, which the Americans won 5-0.

JAke Paul and JD Vance at Olympics

US boxer and influencer Jake Paul and Vice President JD Vance attend the women's preliminary round Group A Ice Hockey match between USA and Finland at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, on Feb. 7, 2026.  (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)

Paul’s fiancée will officially begin her quest for gold Monday in the 1,000 meters.

She earned a silver medal in Beijing four years ago and is a seven-time world champion.

