Jacob deGrom will make next start at Triple-A Syracuse, getting close to MLB return

Mets ace Jacob deGrom will make what could be his final minor league rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday night.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner hasn't pitched in the majors since July 7, 2021. The 34-year-old right-hander missed the second half of last season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow and has been sidelined since late in spring training by a stress reaction in his right scapula.

DeGrom has made three injury rehabilitation appearances in the minors. He threw 24 pitches over 1 2/3 innings on July 3 and 36 over three innings on July 8, both for Class A St. Lucie, then 42 over four innings for Triple-A Syracuse on July 14.

He threw a 60-pitch simulated game over the All-Star break in Florida, then threw a side session Sunday in New York prior to the Mets' game against San Diego. He'll start for Syracuse on six days of rest since the sim game, which was delayed two days after deGrom experienced minor shoulder soreness.

Max Scherzer is slated to start for New York on Wednesday against the crosstown Yankees. Either he or deGrom could be available to pitch on regular rest when the Mets open a series at Washington on Monday, Aug. 1.