Spike Lee wears pro-Palestinian outfit to NBA All-Star Game with Israeli-born player competing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Spike Lee was seated courtside at the Intuit Dome in Southern California for the NBA All-Star Game, but it was his outfit that caught attention during the event.

Lee wore a Pro-Palestinian look to the festivities in Inglewood, California, as the league put its new format on display, which featured World All-Stars and All-Stars from the U.S. on Team Stars and Team Stripes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The World All-Stars featured Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija. It was the first time an Israeli-born player appeared in an All-Star Game. Avdija wore the Israeli flag on the back of his jersey for the game.

Lee didn’t make any extra statement, but his outfit was enough of a message.

"I feel like when I come to play, I come with the entire nation, and it’s fun to show that it’s possible, even for a small country like us," he said after the game, via Times of Israel.

While political issues didn’t appear to seep into the game, Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun was asked about his relationship with Avdija on Saturday. Sengun is Turkish and the relationship between the two countries is far from strong.

LEBRON JAMES DODGES RETIREMENT QUESTIONS AS HE MADE RECORD 22ND ALL-STAR GAME APPEARANCE

"You know, I think that stuff is a lot bigger than ours. We just going to represent our country, here, you know, the best we can. Deni is the same harder worker," Sengun told reporters. "You know, great guy, great person. One of my good friends in this league.

"And like I said that stuff are a lot bigger than our stuff. We are just here doing what we love, and other stuff is out of our control. And hopefully, you know, of course basketball is the thing hopefully bring everyone love, and stay together, you know, that's what we are here for. And like I said, the other stuff is out of our control, and hopefully, you know, it's all got into peace in all world, and that's all we wanted."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Avdija played 15 total minutes between the two games the World All-Stars played in the new format. The World All-Stars lost both games.