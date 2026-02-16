Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers

Mehdi Hasan rips LeBron James over Israel comments at NBA All-Star Game

James was asked if he had a message to fans back in Israel

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James faced criticism from former MS NOW host Mehdi Hasan on Sunday after he was asked whether he had a message for fans back in Israel.

James held a separate press conference before he played in his 22nd All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. He was asked, "For all the Israeli fans, what message would you like to send to Israel and what do you think about (Portland Trail Blazers All-Star) Deni Avdija.

LeBron James at the game

Team USA Stripes forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after game two during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome on Feb. 15, 2026.  (Jayne Kamin/Oncea-Imagn Images)

"I’ve been quoted on Deni already and what I thought about his season and I believe he’s an All-Star and he is an All-Star. He’s playing exceptional basketball so that’s that. And then, if I had fans over there, I’ve never been there," James said.

"If I have fans over there, then I hope you’ve been following my career, I hope I inspire people over there to not only want to be great at sports but be better in general in life. So, hopefully someday I could make it over there. Like I said, I’ve never been over there but I heard great things. I appreciate the question."

Mehdi Hasan

Mehdi Hasan speaks onstage during the Crooked Media - Lovett or Leave It: Live on Tour, on April 25, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Crooked Media)

Hasan, who had a history of controversial statements about Israel, weighed in.

"What a disgrace LeBron is," he wrote on X.

Hasan garnered backlash in the past for his hardline takes against Israel after Hamas terrorists launched a deadly attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and took hundreds of hostages. The terror attack sparked a massive response from Israel which later led to a cease-fire agreement.

Avdija was an All-Star for the first time in his career and is the only active NBA player from Israel. He’s one of four who have played in the NBA from the nation, along with Omri Casspi, T.J. Leaf and Gal Mekel.

LeBron James at a news conference

USA Stripes forward LeBron James (23) answers questions before the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Avdija played 15 total minutes between the two games the World All-Stars played in the new format. The World All-Stars lost both games.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

