Mehdi Hasan rips LeBron James over Israel comments at NBA All-Star Game

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James faced criticism from former MS NOW host Mehdi Hasan on Sunday after he was asked whether he had a message for fans back in Israel.

James held a separate press conference before he played in his 22nd All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. He was asked, "For all the Israeli fans, what message would you like to send to Israel and what do you think about (Portland Trail Blazers All-Star) Deni Avdija.

"I’ve been quoted on Deni already and what I thought about his season and I believe he’s an All-Star and he is an All-Star. He’s playing exceptional basketball so that’s that. And then, if I had fans over there, I’ve never been there," James said.

"If I have fans over there, then I hope you’ve been following my career, I hope I inspire people over there to not only want to be great at sports but be better in general in life. So, hopefully someday I could make it over there. Like I said, I’ve never been over there but I heard great things. I appreciate the question."

ANTHONY EDWARDS LEADS TEAM STARS, EARNS MVP IN REVAMPED NBA ALL-STAR GAME FORMAT

Hasan, who had a history of controversial statements about Israel, weighed in.

"What a disgrace LeBron is," he wrote on X.

Hasan garnered backlash in the past for his hardline takes against Israel after Hamas terrorists launched a deadly attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and took hundreds of hostages. The terror attack sparked a massive response from Israel which later led to a cease-fire agreement.

Avdija was an All-Star for the first time in his career and is the only active NBA player from Israel. He’s one of four who have played in the NBA from the nation, along with Omri Casspi, T.J. Leaf and Gal Mekel.

Avdija played 15 total minutes between the two games the World All-Stars played in the new format. The World All-Stars lost both games.