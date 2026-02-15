LeBron James dodges retirement questions as he made record 22nd All-Star Game appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LeBron James wants to remain in the present — he isn’t focused on the future yet.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar enjoyed playing in his 22nd All-Star Game on Sunday night at the Intuit Dome for Team Stripes in the revamped format the league put in place this season.

The media was curious if this wasn’t just his final All-Star Game, but rather his final NBA season, as the 41-year-old has yet to make a decision for the 2026-27 season.

But, as he’s said in the past, James doesn’t know just yet what he wants to do.

"I want to live," he told reporters before playing in the game. "When I know, you guys will know. I don’t know. I have no idea. I just want to live, that’s all."

James was initially supposed to speak during Saturday’s availability, but he called his own news conference on Sunday, prompting some to speculate that he was going to make a decision about his future.

Instead, it was nothing of the sort.

James’ 22 All-Star Game appearance is an NBA record that he continued on Sunday. While it’s a given that he will be in the game every season he keeps playing, James does remain a high-impact player for the Lakers.

This season, James has played in 36 games, averaging 22 points, 7.1 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game for the team in fifth place in the Western Conference.

James, though, broke his streak of consecutive All-NBA Team appearances after 21 straight nominations after missing his 18th game this season. James won’t qualify for the 65-game minimum needed to be considered for league awards, as per the collective bargaining agreement.

For the first time since 2004, James won’t be on any of those teams.

James’ legacy in the NBA needs no explaining. He owns multiple all-time records, including most points scored by a single player, which continues to increase by the game.

And while it appears he can at least go one more season, speculation will continue to flourish as long as James doesn’t give a definitive answer about his future. That speculation ranges from one more season with the Lakers, to a retirement tour with the Cleveland Cavaliers — his hometown team he began his career with and won an NBA championship with.

Until a decision is made, James looks forward to helping his Lakers reach the playoffs to chase another title in the City of Angels.

