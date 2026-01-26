IOC responds to USOPC letter on Katie Uhlaender's petition for Olympic spot after Team Canada controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) addressed a letter from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) petitioning for a spot in the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Games for American skeleton veteran Katie Uhlaender.

Uhlaender recently lost out on the chance to qualify for a spot after Team Canada withdrew athletes from the North America Cup earlier this month, reducing the amount of points the competition could award. The reduction made it mathematically impossible for Uhlaender to earn enough points to qualify.

Uhlaender appealed the outcome to the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation (IBSF), but no change was made. The IOC has now referred to the IBSF's decision.

"This matter relates to the application of the IBSF’s rules and procedures in connection with an IBSF organized event. The IOC understands that IBSF has already responded to Ms Uhlaender on this matter," the IOC said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

The IOC's statement did not acknowledge Uhlaender's request for a wild-card berth to Milan Cortina.

Belgium, South Korea, the Virgin Islands, Malta, Israel and Denmark's teams have all put their support behind Uhlaender's efforts, sending letters of support to the USOPC to try and have the event further investigated.

Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said the decision to withdraw the athletes was made "after careful evaluation of the program's needs and in consultation with the IBSF" and "careful consideration of athlete health, safety, and long-term development."

"It was determined that continuing to race these athletes was not in their best interests, nor in the best interests of the program," it added.

However, one of the Canadian athletes said the coaches said the reason for the withdrawal was due to "the best interest for the way points had worked."

"They had come over and explained to us that it would be in the best interest for the way points had worked for Jane, so that we as a team can qualify two spots to the Olympics," Canadian skeleton racer Madeline Parra told The Canadian Press.

IBSF’s Interim Integrity Unit (IIU) investigated allegations of competition manipulation. It acknowledged the withdrawals raised concern but concluded the governing rules allow teams to withdraw athletes at any time. Because the rulebook contains no penalty or safeguard for late withdrawals that alter points distribution, the IIU dismissed the complaint.

Vice President JD Vance will lead the U.S. Presidential Delegation to the Milan Cortina Olympics next month. Uhlaender hopes the vice president will advocate for her participation.

"As U.S. Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to meet with the leadership of the International Olympic Committee, I respectfully ask that he stand with me as an Olympian that has represented the United States of America and our values, the USOPC, and the many affected nations in supporting our request to IOC President Kirsty Coventry to use her authority to uphold fairness in Olympic sport by granting a wildcard entry," Uhlaender said.

"Doing so would protect the integrity of competition and prevent further harm. Such action would send a powerful message to young athletes everywhere: that standing up for ethics and integrity may be difficult, but it matters."