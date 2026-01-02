NHL star disappointed to be left off Team USA's Olympic roster: 'Thought my play this year was worthy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

USA Hockey unveiled its roster for the Olympics Friday, and there were a couple of notable omissions.

New York Rangers star defenseman Adam Fox and Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson were left off the roster. Fox played for the United States in the 4 Nations Tournament last year but struggled.

Despite his struggles in the 4 Nations tournament, the 27-year-old is still one of the best defensemen in the NHL. The 2020-21 Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenseman has 28 points in 24 games this season.

Fox has four goals and 24 assists. The three-time All-Star missed 14 games with a shoulder injury, and the Rangers sorely missed their top defenseman, going 6-6-2 in his absence while the power play sputtered without him.

"Obviously, it's disappointing," Fox said, according to NHL.com. "I thought I played as well as I think I could have, and that decision comes out of your hands at a certain point. It is what it is. You just have to move on.

"I don't think you have any expectation (to make the Olympic team), I would say, but I obviously thought my play this year was worthy of it and my track record as well," Fox said. "But it's out of my hands at a certain point. The decision is the decision, and I guess that's how it goes."

Robertson was left off the 4 Nations roster last season due to a slow start, but the 26-year-old has gotten off to a strong start this season. In 41 games, Robertson has scored 24 goals and recorded 24 assists, leading fans to believe he could provide Team USA with some top-end scoring.

Here is Team USA’s roster:

Forwards

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Clayton Keller, Utah Mammoth

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

J.T. Miller, Rangers

Brock Nelson, Colorado Avalanche

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Vincent Trocheck, Rangers

Defenseman

Brock Faber, Wild

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

Noah Hanifin, Knights

Quinn Hughes, Wild

Seth Jones, Panthers

Jake Sanderson, Senators

Jacob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck, Jets

Jake Oettinger, Stars

Jeremy Swayman, Bruins

The 2026 Winter Olympics begin Feb. 4 and run through Feb. 22.

