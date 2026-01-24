US Olympian speaks out after Team Canada withdrawal prevents her from qualifying for Milan-Cortina

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five-time Team USA Olympian Katie Uhlaender was on her way to making her sixth Winter Games. But then a decision by Team Canada took it all away.

With a shot at qualifying during the North American Skeleton Cup in Lake Placid, New York, earlier this month, Canada withdrew four of its athletes from competition. The withdrawal shrunk the total amount of points the competition could award, making it impossible for Uhlaender to earn enough for Olympic qualification.

Four Canadian women’s skeleton athletes were withdrawn just before competition. Under International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) rules, only 75% of points were issued, mathematically eliminating Uhlaender from Milan-Cortina before the first heat even began.

One of the Canadian athletes said the coaches said the reason for the withdrawal was due to "the best interest for the way points had worked."

"They had come over and explained to us that it would be in the best interest for the way points had worked for Jane, so that we as a team can qualify two spots to the Olympics," Canadian skeleton racer Madeline Parra told The Canadian Press.

Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said the decision to withdraw the athletes was made "after careful evaluation of the program's needs and in consultation with the IBSF" and "careful consideration of athlete health, safety, and long-term development."

"It was determined that continuing to race these athletes was not in their best interests, nor in the best interests of the program," it added.

For Uhlaender, at 41 years old, the outcome was hard to swallow, but she also feels for every other competitor affected. So, now she is fighting back.

"It hurt all of us," Uhlaender told Fox News Digital. "So, when I turned, and I looked at these young women, because I'm a senior I've been to five Olympics, this would be my sixth.

"So, some of these girls are trying to make their first, and they're young … so I thought it was my duty as an American Olympian and someone who believes in doing the right thing to say something."

Uhlaender has lobbied the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to submit a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), asking for an additional Olympic spot for her. Fox News Digital has obtained a copy of the letter.

"These actions circumvented the Olympic qualification principles, undermined fair competition, and ultimately deprived Ms. Uhlaender of the opportunity to compete in the XXV Milan-Cortina Winter Games," the letter, signed by USOPC Chief of Sport & Athlete Services Rocky Harris, said.

"It is undeniable that Ms. Uhlaender deserves to go to the Olympic Games."

Uhlaender previously submitted an appeal to the IBS, and says she had to pay a $5,000 fee to do it.

IBSF’s Interim Integrity Unit investigated allegations of competition manipulation. It acknowledged the withdrawals raised concern but concluded the governing rules allow teams to withdraw athletes at any time. Because the rulebook contains no penalty or safeguard for late withdrawals that alter points distribution, the IIU dismissed the complaint.

But Uhlaender didn't back down, vowing to challenge the decision further and even rallied international support behind her cause.

Belgium, South Korea, the Virgin Islands, Malta, Israel and Denmark's teams have all put their support behind Uhlaender's efforts, sending letters of support to the USOPC to try and have the event further investigated.

"My friends in Denmark and I, we haven't talked about Greenland once," Uhlaender joked.

Uhlaender has even said that some Canadian athletes are privately supporting her in this battle.

She is not ruling out taking the issue to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) until it is resolved.

Vice President JD Vance will lead the U.S. Presidential Delegation to the Milan-Cortina Olympics next month. Uhlaender hopes the vice president will advocate for her participation.

"As U.S. Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to meet with the leadership of the International Olympic Committee, I respectfully ask that he stand with me as an Olympian that has represented the United States of America and our values, the USOPC, and the many affected nations in supporting our request to IOC President Kirsty Coventry to use her authority to uphold fairness in Olympic sport by granting a wildcard entry," Uhlaender said.

"Doing so would protect the integrity of competition and prevent further harm. Such action would send a powerful message to young athletes everywhere: that standing up for ethics and integrity may be difficult, but it matters."

Fox News Digital has reached out to BCS and the IBSF for a response.