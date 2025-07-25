Hulk Hogan's wife reveals shock in emotional tribute after wrestling icon's death: 'I wasn’t ready for this'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hulk Hogan’s wife penned a heartfelt message on social media Friday, expressing her shock and the belief that the wrestling legend would "overcome" the health issues that had plagued him in the weeks leading up to his death on Thursday.

Sky Daily Hogan broke her silence with a lengthy message posted to Instagram early Friday morning, just a day after Hogan passed after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Florida.

He was 71.

"I wasn’t ready for this… and my heart is in pieces," her message read. "He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time."

TMZ Sports first reported the news of Hogan’s passing, citing a possible "cardiac arrest" at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

The Clearwater Police Department later confirmed that emergency personnel responded to a medical call just before 10 a.m. Hogan was treated on site for a cardiac arrest before being transported to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The news of Hogan’s death came weeks after he was alleged to be having a health crisis. However, his wife denied those reports at the time, saying he was "strong" and was recovering from surgeries.

"This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart," he message on Friday continued. "Hulk loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him."

Sky called Hogan a "believer in Christ," adding that "I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home."

In December 2023, Hogan and his wife shared on social media that they had been baptized.

"Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love," he wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

News of Hogan’s death sent shockwaves around social media as fellow wrestling icons, fans and political leaders shared tributes to honor his legacy.

"Please keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality," Sky said Friday.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.