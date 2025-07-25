Expand / Collapse search
Hulk Hogan's wife reveals shock in emotional tribute after wrestling icon's death: 'I wasn’t ready for this'

'He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them,' Sky Daily said

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Hulk Hogan’s wife penned a heartfelt message on social media Friday, expressing her shock and the belief that the wrestling legend would "overcome" the health issues that had plagued him in the weeks leading up to his death on Thursday.

Sky Daily Hogan broke her silence with a lengthy message posted to Instagram early Friday morning, just a day after Hogan passed after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Florida. 

He was 71. 

Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily

Professional entertainer and wrestler Hulk Hogan sits with his wife Sky Daily on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"I wasn’t ready for this… and my heart is in pieces," her message read. "He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time." 

TMZ Sports first reported the news of Hogan’s passing, citing a possible "cardiac arrest" at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

The Clearwater Police Department later confirmed that emergency personnel responded to a medical call just before 10 a.m. Hogan was treated on site for a cardiac arrest before being transported to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The news of Hogan’s death came weeks after he was alleged to be having a health crisis. However, his wife denied those reports at the time, saying he was "strong" and was recovering from surgeries.

Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily

Professional entertainer and wrestler Hulk Hogan and his wife Sky Daily (L) attend the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PRO WRESTLING GREAT RIC FLAIR LEADS EMOTIONAL TRIBUTES AFTER HULK HOGAN DIES FOLLOWING CARDIAC ARREST

"This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart," he message on Friday continued. "Hulk loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him."

Sky called Hogan a "believer in Christ," adding that "I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home."

In December 2023, Hogan and his wife shared on social media that they had been baptized.

"Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love," he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. 

Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily

Terry "Hulk Hogan" Bollea poses with wife Sky Daily during the Jake Paul vs Mike Perry main event at Amalie Arena on July 20, 2024, in Tampa, Florida.  (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

News of Hogan’s death sent shockwaves around social media as fellow wrestling icons, fans and political leaders shared tributes to honor his legacy. 

"Please keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality," Sky said Friday. 

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.