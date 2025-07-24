Pro wrestling great Ric Flair leads emotional tributes after Hulk Hogan dies following cardiac arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair was among the many that mourned the loss of fellow wrestling great Hulk Hogan, who died after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Florida on Thursday.

Hogan was 71.

"I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend Hulk Hogan," Flair wrote in a statement on social media. "Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be."

He went on to thank Hogan for the kindness he showed him during his health battles, adding "Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEW.COM

TMZ Sports first reported the news of Hogan’s passing, citing a possible "cardiac arrest" at his home in Clearwater, Florida. His death came weeks after he had allegedly suffered a health crisis.

The Clearwater Police Department later confirmed that emergency personnel responded to a medical call just before 10 a.m. Hogan was treated on site for a cardiac arrest before being transported to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away," the promotion later wrote in a statement on X. "One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans."

PRO WRESTLING ICON HULK HOGAN DEAD AT 71

Hogan later joined the political scene when he appeared at the Republican National Convention during the 2024 Presidential Election. Months later, he appeared at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tributes from several lawmakers and other notable figures poured in on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.