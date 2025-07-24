Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

WWE

Pro wrestling great Ric Flair leads emotional tributes after Hulk Hogan dies following cardiac arrest

Donald Trump Jr was among the many that wrote tributes remembering Hogan

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Hulk Hogan dead at 71, TMZ reports Video

Hulk Hogan dead at 71, TMZ reports

Fox News' Jeff Paul provides details on wrestling legend Hulk Hogan's death at 71 years old, as reported by TMZ. Entertainment reporter Lauren Conlin reacts.

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair was among the many that mourned the loss of fellow wrestling great Hulk Hogan, who died after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Florida on Thursday. 

Hogan was 71. 

"I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend Hulk Hogan," Flair wrote in a statement on social media. "Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be." 

Hulk Hogan in action

Hulk Hogan grimaces in pain as his opponent Ric Flair stands over him during "Hulk Hogan's Hulkamania Tour" at Rod Laver Arena on Nov. 21, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Mark Dadswell/Getty Images)

He went on to thank Hogan for the kindness he showed him during his health battles, adding "Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!" 

TMZ Sports first reported the news of Hogan’s passing, citing a possible "cardiac arrest" at his home in Clearwater, Florida. His death came weeks after he had allegedly suffered a health crisis. 

The Clearwater Police Department later confirmed that emergency personnel responded to a medical call just before 10 a.m. Hogan was treated on site for a cardiac arrest before being transported to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away," the promotion later wrote in a statement on X. "One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans."

Hulk Hogan flexes

Hulk Hogan is introduced during the Texas Longhorns versus the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Nov. 16, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

PRO WRESTLING ICON HULK HOGAN DEAD AT 71

Hogan later joined the political scene when he appeared at the Republican National Convention during the 2024 Presidential Election. Months later, he appeared at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in New York. 

Tributes from several lawmakers and other notable figures poured in on social media.  

