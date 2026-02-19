Expand / Collapse search
USA women's hockey team brings Olympic gold back home in OT thriller over Canada

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
The women's hockey gold medal is coming back to the United States.

Came back from a late deficit to win a 2-1 thriller in overtime over their archnemesis in Canada.

The Americans started the second period on a power play from a penalty at the end of the first, but it was Canada who scored shorthanded for the first goal of the game. It was the first goal the Americans allowed in the tournmanent ending a stretch of three hours, 52 minutes, and seven seconds of shutout hockey.

Team USA

Megan Keller of Team United States celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal to win the gold medals in the overtime during the Women's Gold Medal match between the United States and Canada on day 13 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 19, 2026, in Milan, Italy. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Canadians got on the power play late in the third while still keeping the Americans scoreless, but the U.S. was able to kill it off with just over four minutes to go. With the puck in Canada's zone and about 2:30 to go, the Americans pulled their goalie and the risk proved worthy, as captain Hilary Knight deflected a wrister from the top of the zone to tie the game and eventually force overtime. After regulation, shots were 29-28 in favor of Canada.

Hilary Knight celebrates

Hilary Knight #21 of Team United States celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period during the Women's Gold Medal match between the United States and Canada on day 13 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on Feb. 19, 2026 in Milan, Italy.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Four minutes and seven seconds into the overtime period, Megan Keller pulled off a nifty move and squeaked the puck past the Canadian goaltender to preserve the gold.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

