USA women's hockey team brings Olympic gold back home in OT thriller over Canada

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The women's hockey gold medal is coming back to the United States.

Came back from a late deficit to win a 2-1 thriller in overtime over their archnemesis in Canada.

The Americans started the second period on a power play from a penalty at the end of the first, but it was Canada who scored shorthanded for the first goal of the game. It was the first goal the Americans allowed in the tournmanent ending a stretch of three hours, 52 minutes, and seven seconds of shutout hockey.

The Canadians got on the power play late in the third while still keeping the Americans scoreless, but the U.S. was able to kill it off with just over four minutes to go. With the puck in Canada's zone and about 2:30 to go, the Americans pulled their goalie and the risk proved worthy, as captain Hilary Knight deflected a wrister from the top of the zone to tie the game and eventually force overtime. After regulation, shots were 29-28 in favor of Canada.

Four minutes and seven seconds into the overtime period, Megan Keller pulled off a nifty move and squeaked the puck past the Canadian goaltender to preserve the gold.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.