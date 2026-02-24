US men's hockey star Jack Hughes talks Trump's State of the Union invite

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. men’s hockey star Jack Hughes appeared to have no qualms about the potential of going to Washington for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Trump invited the men’s hockey team to his speech on Sunday after Hughes scored in the overtime period of the gold medal game, defeating Canada 2-1.

The players’ excitement appeared to miff critics of Trump. But while talking to reporters outside of E11EVEN in Miami on Monday night, the New Jersey Devils star said meeting the president is a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

"Everything is so political. We’re athletes. We’re so proud to represent the U.S. and when you get the chance to go to the White House, meet the president, you know, we’re proud to be Americans, that’s so patriotic. No matter what your views are, we’re super excited to go to the White House and just be part of that," he said.

Hughes was dripping in patriotism right after he scored the goal on Canadian netminder Jordan Binnington.

"This is all about our country right now. I love the USA. I love my teammates. It’s unbelievable. The U.S. are a hockey brotherhood. It’s so strong and we had so much support from ex-players. I’m so proud to be American today," he said.

As the team celebrated in the locker room, FBI Director Kash Patel held his phone on speaker as President Donald Trump invited the team to his State of the Union address.

"I’ll tell you what. I just told my people two minutes ago, I didn’t know they’d be calling, I said we’re giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night," Trump said. "I can send a military plane or something, but if you would like to, it’s the coolest night, it’s the biggest speech …"

One player cut off Trump and said, "We’re in."

"We’ll get Kash, and we’ll get the military to get you guys over," Trump continued. "You won’t have to worry about the weather or landing. We don’t care if it’s snowing or if it’s the worst blizzard – we’ll be sailing through like you did on the ice."