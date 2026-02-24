Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

US men's hockey star Jack Hughes talks Trump's State of the Union invite

Team USA men's hockey members are expected to be in DC for the speech

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Team USA set to attend State of the Union following historic gold medal win Video

Team USA set to attend State of the Union following historic gold medal win

Team USA gold medalists Dylan Larkin and Zach Werenski discuss their historic victory over Canada, the 'heart-wrenching' tribute to Johnny Gaudreau and their upcoming visit to the State of the Union at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

U.S. men’s hockey star Jack Hughes appeared to have no qualms about the potential of going to Washington for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Trump invited the men’s hockey team to his speech on Sunday after Hughes scored in the overtime period of the gold medal game, defeating Canada 2-1.

Jack Hughes poses with the team

United States' Jack Hughes (86) poses with teammates after a men's ice hockey gold medal game between Canada and the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

The players’ excitement appeared to miff critics of Trump. But while talking to reporters outside of E11EVEN in Miami on Monday night, the New Jersey Devils star said meeting the president is a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

"Everything is so political. We’re athletes. We’re so proud to represent the U.S. and when you get the chance to go to the White House, meet the president, you know, we’re proud to be Americans, that’s so patriotic. No matter what your views are, we’re super excited to go to the White House and just be part of that," he said.

Jack Hughes with the fans

United States' Jack Hughes (86), who scored the winning overtime goal, celebrates after defeating Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Hughes was dripping in patriotism right after he scored the goal on Canadian netminder Jordan Binnington.

"This is all about our country right now. I love the USA. I love my teammates. It’s unbelievable. The U.S. are a hockey brotherhood. It’s so strong and we had so much support from ex-players. I’m so proud to be American today," he said.

As the team celebrated in the locker room, FBI Director Kash Patel held his phone on speaker as President Donald Trump invited the team to his State of the Union address.

"I’ll tell you what. I just told my people two minutes ago, I didn’t know they’d be calling, I said we’re giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night," Trump said. "I can send a military plane or something, but if you would like to, it’s the coolest night, it’s the biggest speech …"

One player cut off Trump and said, "We’re in."

Jack Hughes holds the American flag

Jack Hughes of United States celebrates with his national flag after scoring their second goal in overtime to win gold on Feb. 22, 2026. (REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)

"We’ll get Kash, and we’ll get the military to get you guys over," Trump continued. "You won’t have to worry about the weather or landing. We don’t care if it’s snowing or if it’s the worst blizzard – we’ll be sailing through like you did on the ice."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

