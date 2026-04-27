Heel Turn: Darby Allin defends AEW title, Cody Rhodes speaks out and more you missed in pro wrestling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was a big week in pro wrestling.

WWE Raw and SmackDown both set for their next storylines after WrestleMania 42, seen some call-ups come through and neared some official matches for Backlash, which is set for May 9.

All Elite Wrestling continued to motor toward its Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which takes place on May 24. Darby Allin was in action while some championships were on the line through the week.

In case you missed anything, read the cliff notes below.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

==

Darby Allin defends AEW World Championship for first time

Darby Allin stunned the pro wrestling world nearly two weeks ago when he defeated Maxwell Jacob Friedman to win the AEW World Championship. There was only a few days for celebration before Allin had to defend his title on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday.

Allin faced off against Tommaso Ciampa for the title. It was a brutal match that saw Ciampa get busted open and deliver a hard-hitting drop to Allin from the middle rope onto the floor. Allin used multiple submission maneuvers to eventually for Ciampa to tap out.

"Last night, I encountered my wrestling soulmate," Ciampa wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I have a hunch we will be doing this many more times over the next decade.

"Mark my words: it might not be this month… it might not be this year… hell, it might not even be 2027…. but there will come a time when I hold that AEW World Title."

Allin didn’t have much time to celebrate as another challenge rose – Brody King.

King said he got it cleared by AEW co-founder Tony Khan and, if it was OK with him, he would like to be the next man up. Allin accepted and the two will battle for the championship on this week’s edition of "Dynamite."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacob Fatu meets the challenge.

Fresh off a win over Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 42, Jacob Fatu was the first person to step up to world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns on "Monday Night Raw." The show, in that spot, is used to create new storylines or shocking comebacks and Fatu helped the cause.

Reigns, flanked by Jey and Jimmy Uso, told Fatu would think about the challenge as he didn’t think Fatu was necessarily ready to take him on. Fatu did more than enough to prove himself on "Friday Night SmackDown" as he defeated Solo Sikoa and handled the MFT faction by himself.

Fatu’s endeavor left the Usos stunned as they watched him tear apart Tama Tonga, JC Mateo and Tonga Loa.

If Reigns accepts Fatu’s challenge, the World Heavyweight Championship bout would be set for Backlash in a few weeks.

Cody Rhodes destroys ‘outside forces’ in scathing promo

Cody Rhodes’ promos in the midst of Pat McAfee’s insertion into his WrestleMania feud with Randy Orton blurred the line on what was real and what was kayfabe.

Over the last three WrestleManias, Rhodes has had to deal with The Rock, Travis Scott and McAfee as he tried to either win the Undisputed WWE Championship or retain it. He was able to get through Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42, but he wasn’t finished sending pointed messages.

He said Friday on SmackDown he wanted to "send a message" at WrestleMania.

"And the most important message that I wanted to send is to those outside forces that kept interceding and kept interjecting into my WrestleMania plans, that want to get involved in this nightmare family party, I’ll make it simple, you guys are 0-3. Send your best or count your money and mind your damn business," he said.

It’s unclear who steps up to Rhodes’ title. But CM Punk seemingly had eyes for the belt on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Other notes from the week in wrestling

Tiffany Stratton defeated Giulia to win the Women’s United States Championship. It is Stratton’s first U.S. title reign. Giulia held the belt for 111 days. Stratton is the sixth U.S. title winner since the championship made its debut in December 2024.

WWE NXT stars have gotten the call-up over the last week. Ethan Page, Sol Ruca, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid appeared on the main roster last week. Ricky Saints, Joe Hendry and Blake Monroe were teased for this week.

Several WWE stars announced their departures this week.

Damian Priest and R-Truth kept their tag team titles on "SmackDown." They topped JC Mateo and Tama Tonga.

Seth Rollins made a surprise appearance at AAW Wrestling’s final show at the historic Berwyn Eagles Club in Illinois.

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner’s son signed with the Tennessee Titans after going undrafted.

Kevin Knight will defend the AEW TNT Championship on Wednesday against MJF. While MJF is still peeved over losing the AEW World Championship, Knight and MJF traded barbs and the match was made for this week on "Dynamite."

Two title defenses were made on "Collision". Jack Perry defeated El Clon to retain the AEW National Championship, while Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong retained the AEW Trios Championship over Andrade El Idolo, Hechicero and Lance Archer.

FTR raised the stakes of Cope and Christian Cage’s challenge. Cope and Cage said they wanted to challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing in a New York Street Fight, and, if they lost, they would split as a team forever. FTR said on Collision that they would only do it if they accepted an I Quit match. The ball is now in Cope and Cage’s court.

In TNA, Mike Santana and Rich Swaan put on a show for the TNA World Championship. Santana nailed Swaan with Spin the Block and pinned him for the win. The two shook hands after the match.

Sayaka Kurara stunned pro wrestling fans on Sunday when she defeated Saya Kamitani for the World of Stardom Championship at All Star Grand Queendom. Kamitani’s reign lasted 483 days and she made nine title defenses.

Pro Wrestling REVOLVER held its first show on YouTube after breaking from Triller TV. At Revolver STRONG, Mance Warner defeated Krule to become the new world champion.

AAA announced there will be a new general manager announced next month.

"WWE Legends and Future Greats" Season 3 premiered on Sunday night. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T previewed what is to come on the show with Fox News Digital.