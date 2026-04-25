WWE legend Booker T hopes latest ‘WWE LFG’ competitors understand one big thing about pro wrestling

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WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will return for Season 3 of "WWE Legends and Future Greats (LFG)" on Sunday as he and three others take pro wrestling prospects under their wings to turn them into the next superstar.

"WWE LFG" changed the format for Season 3. This year, it’s every man or woman for themselves. Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, Kevin Owens and Nattie Neidhart will be the coaches helping each performer go through training and pushing them to be the best they could be.

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"I like Season 3 because it takes everything out of play as far as it being a competition between the coaches. It’s all about the talent," Booker T told Fox News Digital. "It’s all about the talent really competing against themselves. Going out there and trying to make the grade, trying to make it to the next level and it’s a sink or swim deal.

"You’re either going to make it or you’re not, and that’s what I love about this season more than anything. It’s really trimming the fat and only the strong is going to survive from Season 3 going forward."

Harlem Lewis, Bayley Humphrey, Layla Diggs, Harley Riggins, Tristan Angels, Dorian Van Dux, Jax Presley, PJ Vasa, Keanu Carver, Elija Holyfield, Zena Sterling, Shay Elnahas, Chantel Monroe, Chris Island, Sirena Linton, Jaime Garcia, Masyn Holiday, Braxton Cole, Nikkita Lyons, Drake Morreaux, Kali Armstrong, Tate Wilder, Kendal Grey, Kam Hendrix, Elio LeFleur, Trill London and Carlee Bright are some of the talent that have been confirmed to appear on Season 3.

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Booker T expressed that there is no perfect mold that each coach will be looking for from the wrestlers involved on "WWE LFG" but they all do need to understand at least one thing.

"It’s not just one thing that’s gonna work. It is only one thing that is going to get them to the next level and that’s understanding the psychology of professional wrestling," he told Fox News Digital. "You can know the moves and know the steps and know the dance and go out there and actually do it but that doesn’t actually make you a great professional wrestler."

Booker T pointed to the WrestleMania 42 main event between Roman Reigns and CM Punk, which has been considered one of the greatest WrestleMania matches in WWE history. He described it as the "art of doing nothing" when he recalled being asked about the match by a fan.

"It’s about trying to get these young kids, the moves are great, but if you can understand the psychology of making fans feel and perhaps making a real tear come out of someone’s eye … I’m sure some kid on Sunday night, a real tear came out of their eye because CM Punk lost.

"That’s something that they’re gonna remember for the rest of their lives so that’s something that is never gonna go away from wrestling. And that’s something that is always gonna carry into the main event of professional wrestling. Not the midcard, not the little card, but the main event."

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"WWE LFG" premieres on Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.