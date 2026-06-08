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Knicks, Spurs players react as President Trump's Game 3 visit to MSG brings tighter security

Fox said players had to send items early, take earlier buses and undergo extra screening for the president's visit

By Alejandro Avila Fox News
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Trump’s attendance at Knicks-Spurs Game 3 triggers enhanced security Video

Trump’s attendance at Knicks-Spurs Game 3 triggers enhanced security

Massive security preparations are underway for NBA Finals Game 3 in New York City due to Donald Trump's planned attendance. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized Trump's visit. The NYPD and Secret Service have implemented a "frozen zone" around Madison Square Garden, leading to fan advisories and a no-bag policy. Former FBI agent James Gagliano discusses these heightened security measures following a recent Penn Station stabbing.

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Madison Square Garden is not playing around with President Donald Trump's attendance at Game 3.

Security has been amped up, and it's rubbing some players the wrong way as the arena braces for its highest-profile guest yet.

Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has expressed appreciation for Trump's attendance, acknowledging it is a bona fide ratings boost.

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Players such as Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox and Knicks forward OG Anunoby don't sound nearly as excited.

SECRET SERVICE, TSA AND NYPD TRANSFORM MADISON SQUARE GARDEN INTO FORTRESS FOR TRUMP'S NBA FINALS VISIT

Fox shared ahead of Game 3 in New York City that the heightened security at MSG has become something of a nuisance.

"I think the president being here just makes it inconvenient on everybody else," Fox said Monday. "We got, obviously, more security. We gotta send stuff early. I think our buses are a little earlier."

"We’re getting screened like it’s TSA," Fox added. "It’s a little inconvenient for the people that got to play, but it is what it is."

Fans attending Game 3 will also undergo additional security screenings due to Trump's appearance.

Meanwhile, with Trump set to celebrate his 80th birthday later this week, Anunoby was asked about the president's expected appearance at Game 3.

"He’ll just be there watching the game. We’re going to go as usual, play our game, try to win the game," Anunoby said matter-of-factly.

Given how polarizing Trump remains, attention quickly turned to which NBA players might publicly support his attendance. Others have argued that the president's presence should be treated as an honor.

Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama also became a topic of discussion after standing with his arms folded during the national anthem before Game 1. Trump, however, had no criticism when asked about the moment.

Victor Wembanyama and De'aaron Fox reacting after a foul call during the NBA Finals

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama and guard De'aaron Fox react after a foul call during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks in San Antonio on June 5, 2026. (Eric Gay/AP Photo)

"Wemby’s a great player," Trump said. "I say, ‘How do you guard this guy?’"

While Hart has not publicly commented on Trump's attendance, Knicks guard Josh Hart is among the more outspoken players participating in the Finals. Hart posted a tweet about Trump in November 2020 that read, "YESSIR!!!! GET TRUMP'S DUMBA** OUT THE WHITE HOUSE!!!!!!"

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The Knicks enter Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead, and history is firmly on their side: teams that take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals go on to win the championship nearly 87% of the time.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela  

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Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

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