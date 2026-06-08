Knicks, Spurs players react as President Trump's Game 3 visit to MSG brings tighter security

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Madison Square Garden is not playing around with President Donald Trump's attendance at Game 3.

Security has been amped up, and it's rubbing some players the wrong way as the arena braces for its highest-profile guest yet.

Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has expressed appreciation for Trump's attendance, acknowledging it is a bona fide ratings boost.

Players such as Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox and Knicks forward OG Anunoby don't sound nearly as excited.

SECRET SERVICE, TSA AND NYPD TRANSFORM MADISON SQUARE GARDEN INTO FORTRESS FOR TRUMP'S NBA FINALS VISIT

Fox shared ahead of Game 3 in New York City that the heightened security at MSG has become something of a nuisance.

"I think the president being here just makes it inconvenient on everybody else," Fox said Monday. "We got, obviously, more security. We gotta send stuff early. I think our buses are a little earlier."

"We’re getting screened like it’s TSA," Fox added. "It’s a little inconvenient for the people that got to play, but it is what it is."

Fans attending Game 3 will also undergo additional security screenings due to Trump's appearance.

Meanwhile, with Trump set to celebrate his 80th birthday later this week, Anunoby was asked about the president's expected appearance at Game 3.

"He’ll just be there watching the game. We’re going to go as usual, play our game, try to win the game," Anunoby said matter-of-factly.

Given how polarizing Trump remains, attention quickly turned to which NBA players might publicly support his attendance. Others have argued that the president's presence should be treated as an honor.

Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama also became a topic of discussion after standing with his arms folded during the national anthem before Game 1. Trump, however, had no criticism when asked about the moment.

"Wemby’s a great player," Trump said. "I say, ‘How do you guard this guy?’"

While Hart has not publicly commented on Trump's attendance, Knicks guard Josh Hart is among the more outspoken players participating in the Finals. Hart posted a tweet about Trump in November 2020 that read, "YESSIR!!!! GET TRUMP'S DUMBA** OUT THE WHITE HOUSE!!!!!!"

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The Knicks enter Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead, and history is firmly on their side: teams that take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals go on to win the championship nearly 87% of the time.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

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