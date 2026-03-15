AEW Revolution features brutal Texas death match, classic tag team war and major returns

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Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and "Hangman" Adam Page chose violence with the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Championship on the line at Revolution.

The two were left bloodied and broken in a Texas Death Match that saw both competitors use everything at their disposal to deliver the pain. MJF broke out a syringe that he put through the side of Page’s chin and introduced glass into the match. Page used barbed wire wrapped around a chair to bust MJF open and hit a Deadeye through a table. MJF returned the favor with a Tombstone Piledriver through a table.

When the blood was wiped from their faces, the two competitors met in the middle of the ring and hit each other with forearm shots. They both avoided the 10 count and picked up light tubes from underneath the ring. MJF limped up the ramp with the light tube in an apparent effort to either run from Page or bait him. Page got the first lick, hitting MJF in the back. He took MJF’s light tube and cracked him over the head. MJF was re-opened and bleeding profusely.

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Page went deep into his bag of violence and pushed skewers into MJF’s head. He hit MJF with a Buckshot Lariat but MJF wouldn’t stay down. Next, Page brought out the double dog collar chain. He put it on MJF’s neck and wrapped the other side around his neck with a maniacal smile.

But what was it going to take to win?

It wasn’t Page going through a barbed-wire table. Page launched himself and MJF off the stage and through a table. The table exploded, appearing to stun both wrestlers. They both got up before the referee counted to 10.

Page walked MJF back to the ring and tried to hit another Buckshot Lariat, only to get a kick to the groin. MJF grabbed the championship belt and nailed Page in the head. Just as the referee was going to count to 10, Page got up really quick. He hit MJF with the belt.

Page was getting ready for another Buckshot Lariat, MJF with his Dynamite Diamond Ring and choked him using the chain. Page appeared to be knocked out.

The referee counted Page out and MJF retained the AEW World Championship. Page can no longer challenge for the title.

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FTR and The Young Bucks put on a classic

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler bloodied Nick Jackson early and delivered a blow to Matt Jackson’s shoulder early but the four men put on a tag-team match for the ages. FTR played the role of the ultimate heel, taunting the Jacksons’ family as the match wore on.

They stole each other moves, there were a ton of near falls, but in the end, it was FTR that got the better of The Young Bucks. Harwood and Wheeler won the tag team championships.

FTR won the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Bandido and Brodie King at Full Gear to start their record-tying third reign. The win over The Young Bucks is their fifth title defense since regaining the titles.

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Massive returns shake up AEW

FTR’s tag team title celebration didn’t last long. Cope’s music hit as soon as Harwood and Wheeler were about to leave the ring. The crowd at the Crypto.com Arena went wild. Christian Cage’s music followed and he attacked FTR from behind. Cope and Cage defeated FTR at All Out but have been off AEW TV for a few months. Cope and Cage also set up a possible feud with The Young Bucks as Matt and Nick Jackson weren’t exactly welcoming them back.

Ronda Rousey stunned the Los Angeles crowd as well when she entered an AEW ring for the first time ever. It was her first pro wrestling appearance since November 2023 when she and Marina Shafir team up at Ring of Honor. This time, Rousey appeared to align herself with The Death Riders and Shafir got a cheap shot on Storm after losing to her. It’s unclear how much involvement Rousey will have moving forward.

Jon Moxley was able to represent The Death Riders proudly as he excised some demons against Konosuke Takeshita and retained the AEW Continental Championship. Moxley’s celebration didn’t last long as the lights turned out just as he was about to leave the ring area. A vignette played and Will Ospreay’s music hit. Ospreay had been out since August. Ospreay was healing from serious back injuries and looked great.

It was nearly a month since Swerve Strickland turned on Kenny Omega and knocked him out of action. Strickland had been on a mean streak since then and it continued at Revolution against Brody King. Strickland won the match and was looking to deliver more damage to King before Omega ran down to the ring and chased him off.

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New champions

A handful of new champions were crowned on Sunday night. It started with Jack Perry winning the 21-man blackjack battle royal to capture the AEW National Championship from Ricochet. He eliminated El Clon and Ricochet to win the title. It’s Perry’s first reign as national champion.

Lena Kross failed to win the TBS Championship in the pre-show match against Willow Nightingale but did enough damage to hamper her going into the match for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship. Kross and Megan Bayne, known as The Divine Dominion, took advantage and won the titles over The Babes of Wrath (Nightingale and Harley Cameron).

The AEW World Trios Championship changed hands as Místico, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight defeated Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada and Mark Davis to win the titles. At the end of the match, All Elite Wrestling announced it had officially signed Místico. The legendary Mexican wrestler usually performs in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).