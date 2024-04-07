Cody Rhodes pins Roman Reigns to win WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 Night 2’s main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns was cinema and time, for most WWE fans, it had a happy ending.

Over a year in the making and up against the threat of Bloodline Rules, Rhodes was able to overcome it all with the help of some WWE legends and pin Reigns to win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship for the first time in his career.

He finished the story.

But it took a lot to get there. He and Seth Rollins lost to Reigns and The Rock during Night 1, meaning Bloodline Rules would be in effect for the main event in Night 2. Rhodes had just as much help as Reigns did in the match.

Rhodes came out with a new entrance video and alongside his wife, Brandi. Rhodes also had the help of a live drum line to welcome him to the ring. Then it was on.

It was an all-out brawl. Reigns put Rhodes through the announce table and was frustrated he couldn’t put Rhodes away early even after hitting "The American Nightmare’s" finishing move – the Cross Rhodes – just to taunt him.

After a spear, a Cody Cutter and a Cross Rhodes, Jimmy Uso superkicked Rhodes to save his cousin. Jey Uso then came back to even the score. Jimmy and Jey fought up the entrance ramp. Jey then speared Jimmy off the stage and through a table on the ground. Reigns was in disbelief.

Reigns hit another spear but couldn’t put Rhodes away. He was irate and aimed his ire to referee Charles Robinson. Rhodes tried to capitalize on Reigns’ anger and hit two more Cross Rhodes moves on Reigns. But it was Solo Sikoa to disrupt the match this time.

Sikoa hit a Samoan Spike on Rhodes and then combined the move with a spear from Reigns. But just as Captain America thought his was finished when The Avengers were down and out, the WWE’s own version assembled.

John Cena came out and took out Sikoa. It was payback from Sikoa’s squash of Cena at Crown Jewel. But just as Cena hit Attitude Adjustments on Reigns and Sikoa, The Rock came down to faceoff against Cena.

It had been 11 years since Cena defeated The Rock at WrestleMania 29. This time, "The Final Boss" hit the Rock Bottom on Cena. And just when The Bloodline thought they were in control. The bells tolled. The lights went off. And The Undertaker appeared.

‘Taker chokeslammed The Rock and as the lights went out and turned back on, the ring was cleared of disruptors. Reigns and Rhodes were left.

Rhodes blocked a spear and hit the Cross Rhodes again.

This time, Rhodes pinned Reigns for the 1-2-3. His hand was raised as the new WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

Rhodes was then met in the ring by Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, LA Knight and others.

He thanked Bruce Pritchard and Paul Levesque, shook Nick Khan’s hand and welcomed a new era in WWE.

