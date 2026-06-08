Blue Jays rally while Orioles' double-play attempt negated as umps rule infielder failed to try to tag runner

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The replay system and the Automated Balls and Strikes system (ABS) may be a saving grace for some players and managers but the human element of baseball will always be a factor in the game as it was in a game between two American League East contenders.

The Toronto Blue Jays and second baseman Ernie Clement may have benefited the most from the human aspect of the game in the sixth inning on Sunday.

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Blue Jays catcher Brandon Valenzuela hit a chopper to Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson. Clement swerved to his right to avoid Henderson’s tag with the infielder throwing to first, thinking that the runner would be called out for being out of the baseline.

Instead, second base umpire Nic Lentz ruled Clement safe at second, saying that Clement was getting out of the way for Henderson to field the ball instead of trying to avoid the tag.

"The runner has the right to establish his base path, and so Clement had established his base path to avoid the fielder from potential interference," Lentz told a pool reporter. "Even though Henderson reached out for a tag, Clement’s base path was already established out there, going to the second base, so therefore it was not out of the baseline."

Henderson said the call was "super frustrating" and added that he felt like it was "not a great call."

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz argued on the field. He said the umpires told him that Henderson didn’t do enough to make a tag attempt.

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"I think when you stick your glove out to tag somebody, that’s an attempted tag," Albernaz said. "There’s no rule about how far you have to extend your arm to tag somebody."

Hunter Wendelstedt said Clement moving out of the path was a "very gentlemanly thing to do."

"He was getting out of the way to allow the fielder to make the play towards first base," he added.

Baltimore held a 4-2 lead with two outs after the Clement calamity. But the Jays would rally.

Orioles pitcher Shane Baz had more chances to get out of the inning. He allowed five runs – one earned – in 5 2/3 innings of work. He yelled at umpires as he walked to the dugout.

"The only reason I’m not going to talk about that play is because I will get fined," Baz said afterward. "That’s the only reason."

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Toronto won the game, 6-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.