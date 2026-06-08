WWE legend Hulk Hogan's death report released

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE legend Hulk Hogan died of natural causes and no drugs or foul play were discovered, Florida police revealed in a report.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, died in Clearwater after reportedly suffering from possible "cardiac arrest." Word of Hogan’s death came weeks after he was alleged to be having a health crisis. But his wife, Sky, dispelled those rumors, saying he was "strong" and was recovering from surgeries.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

"Following an exhaustive review of the statements, medical records, surveillance footage from within the residence, and a visual inspection of Mr. Bollea's body, there has been no evidence to indicate the death of Terry Bollea was anything other than natural," Hogan’s death report read. "Through the course of the investigation, there has been no evidence to indicate any criminal wrongdoing related to his death. This case will be closed, and will be considered solved, non-criminal."

The report also mentioned a doctor’s determination from an August autopsy that Hogan died "exclusively from compelling natural disease, with no reasonable traumatic or terminal toxicologic contributions."

Hogan died on July 24, 2025, at 71.

He got his start in Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF) in the late 1970s before he eventually joined the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1979. However, it wasn’t until his return to the WWF, now the WWE, when he really turned into the superstar that fans came to know.

Vince McMahon had purchased the WWF from his father and picked Hogan to be the main attraction for the company. He started to wrestle as a babyface when he saved Bob Backlund from an attack by the Wild Samoans. "Hulkamania" became the rage from there.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hogan demanded his followers to train, say their prayers and eat their vitamins. As his catchphrases and personality caught on, Hogan began one of his most famous feuds with Andre the Giant. The rivalry culminated in an epic match at WrestleMania III as Hogan, the champion, was going up against the so-called "undefeated" Giant.

Hogan was seen picking up the 520-pound behemoth and slamming him down on the ground. The move was dubbed "the bodyslam heard around the world" and became the calling card for WWE’s promotional events in the future.

He would continue with classic rivalries against Ric Flair, Randy Savage, Earthquake, Yokozuna and the Honky Tonk Man. As he left the WWF, Hogan would later rebrand himself and kick off another wild six years of him being on top of the wrestling world.

World Championship Wrestling (WCW) brought over WWF stars Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in a shrewd free agency move. The two branded themselves as The Outsiders and teased they were working together with a third man.

Nash and Hall took on Savage, Sting and Lex Luger at Bash at the Beach in 1996. Hogan came out toward the end of the match to a huge pop. Commentator Bobby "The Brain" Heenan famously wondered on the broadcast which side Hogan was on. Sure enough, Hogan delivered a leg drop onto Savage and changed the pro wrestling world forever.

Hogan’s new faction would be dubbed the New World Order, and the storyline would allow WCW to control the ratings for 83 consecutive weeks.

Hogan would later return to WWE after the company bought WCW for another run and had a dream match against The Rock. He had a four-year run with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and would make sporadic appearances in WWE after that.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He was a six-time WWE champion, won the Royal Rumble twice and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as an individual in 2005 and as a member of the NWO in 2020. He was also a six-time world heavyweight champion in WCW as well as the IWGP champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling once.

He left an indelible legacy on pro wrestling.