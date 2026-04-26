WWE Hall of Famer's son joins NFL team as undrafted free agent

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WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner had always told pro wrestling fans he was a "genetic freak," and those genetics appeared to have been passed down to his children.

Steiner’s son, Brock Rechsteiner, signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent on Sunday, the former Jacksonville State Gamecocks wide receiver announced on social media.

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Rechsteiner didn’t hear his name called in the three-day event. But on Sunday, the Titans decided to pick him up and he will be one of the several newcomers on the team that will hope to be on the roster by the time Week 1 comes around.

The former Jacksonville State standout had 53 catches for 629 yards and seven touchdowns from 2023 to 2025. In his final year with the Gamecocks, he had 36 catches for 383 yards and five touchdowns.

Rechsteiner, and his brother Brandon, previously signed NIL deals with WWE last year. Brandon Rechsteiner was a guard for the Colorado State Rams men’s basketball team. He averaged 12 points per game with the Rams during the 2025-26 season and announced he was transferring to Kansas State.

The Rechsteiner (Steiner) legacy runs deep in WWE.

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Scott Steiner, and his brother Rick, were tag team champions in pro wrestling. The two earned WWE Hall of Fame nods in 2022. Rick Steiner’s son, Bronson Rechsteiner, is a major WWE star known as Bron Breakker.

It’s unclear if the Rechsteiner brothers will attempt to make it in pro wrestling.

For now, "Big Poppa Pump" is ecstatic for his son to join the Titans.

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"Titan Up!" he wrote on X.