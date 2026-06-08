LIV Golf could reportedly run out of money before wrapping up 2026 season after Saudis pull funding

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Despite the countless questions surrounding LIV Golf's future at the moment, the one certainty we do know is that the circuit's plan continues to be to finish out the 2026 campaign as scheduled. However, according to a new report, that could prove to be a challenge.

At the end of April, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced that it would pull the plug on funding the breakaway golf league at the conclusion of the season. Despite there only being four events left on the calendar, LIV's money could run out before the tournaments arrive.

A high-ranking executive from a major partner of LIV Golf told Front Office Sports that "every remaining tournament is on the fence."

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To add even more mystery and speculation, LIV's next event on the calendar is not until July 23-26, when the circuit heads to the United Kingdom.

With the Saudis formally announcing they are done funding the league and more than a month without an event, there is ample time for some major developments to unfold.

It was reported in early 2026 that LIV Golf's net spending per month averaged $100 million in 2024 and 2025. For the 2026 campaign, LIV's fifth season, Saudi PIF Governor Yasir Al Rumayyan reportedly approved a $266.6 million capital injection into the circuit.

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The PIF reportedly injected north of $1 billion into LIV Golf in 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2025. The $266 million injection to begin the new year, an increase in prize funds for the season and the net spend of $100 million per month, the Saudi PIF's cumulative investment was set to reach $6 billion by the end of 2026.

"I truly don’t think anyone knows," the executive told the outlet. "LIV Golf doesn’t know if or when the PIF will shut off the spigot."

LIV Golf didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital/OutKick.

LIV canceled an event earlier this year that was set to take place this month in New Orleans — hence the huge lull on the schedule — and did so under odd circumstances.

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The decision to cancel the tournament in New Orleans reportedly had to do with avoiding the summer heat in Louisiana, although that's a tough justification to make given the event had long been on the calendar for June, with LIV officials certainly aware of the heat.

The state of Louisiana reportedly got involved with initially postponing the New Orleans tournament until LIV could restructure its funding.