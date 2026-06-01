2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?

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After the World Cup group stage, things go from intense to do-or-die.

In previous years, the Round of 16 was the first knockout stage match, but with an expanded field of 48 teams— it is now the second.

Let's check out the odds for which countries are favored to win at least one knockout stage game and make it to the Round of 16, at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 1.

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To Reach Round of 16

France: -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total)

Spain: -390 (bet $10 to win $12.56 total)

England: -360 (bet $10 to win $12.78 total)

Germany: -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)

Brazil: -270 (bet $10 to win $13.70 total)

Portugal: -270 (bet $10 to win $13.70 total)

Belgium: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)

Argentina: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Switzerland: -165 (bet $10 to win $16.06 total)

Mexico: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Netherlands: -145 ((bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

USA: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Norway: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Colombia: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Canada: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Türkiye: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Ecuador: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Morocco: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Croatia: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Uruguay: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Ivory Coast: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Egypt: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Japan: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Austria: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

South Korea: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Czechia: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Senegal: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Here's what to know about this oddsboard.

The Favorites: France and Spain are favored to win the tournament, making them heavy favorites to at least reach the second round of the knockout stage. In 2014, France made it to the quarterfinals, followed by a championship in 2018 and a runner-up finish in 2022. The last time it failed to make it out of the group stage was back in 2010. For Spain, it lost in the Round of 16 in both 2022 and 2018, and failed to make it out of the group stage in 2014, after winning the World Cup in 2010.

The Host Nations: Each of the three host nations — Mexico (10th on the oddsboard), USA (12th) and Canada (15th) — are expected to make it out of the group and win their Round of 32 matchup. Mexico has a familiar relationship with the round of 16, having lost in that round every tournament from 1994 to 2018 — seven straight tournaments. In 2022, Mexico didn't make it out of group play. As for the USA, it made the Round of 16 in 2022, did not qualify for the tournament in 2018, and made the Round of 16 in 2014 and 2010. Lastly, Canada has never won or drawn a match at the World Cup, let alone make it out of the group stage.