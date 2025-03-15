Heat star Tyler Herro's brother, Myles Herro, involved in shoving match after high school playoff game

Myles Herro, the younger brother of Miami Heat star Tyler Herro, was involved in a melee after his Whitnall basketball team lost 56-49 in a sectional semifinal game in the Wisconsin state playoffs.

In the postgame handshake line, the younger Herro had a heated exchange with an opponent.

Videos circulated on social media showing Herro shoving the other player, who raised his hands in apparent disbelief while Herro seemed to jaw at him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

At least one other player from the opposing team appeared to push Herro shortly before his Whitnall teammates, coaches and others intervened.

ROCKETS' AMEN THOMPSON THROWS HEAT STAR TYLER HERRO TO THE FLOOR, SPARKING SKIRMISH

Herro is listed by 247 Sports as a three-star recruit. Despite Thursday's defeat, Herro recorded his 1,000-point. The star guard averaged 21.5 points and 4.7 assists per game this season.

Herro is believed to have drawn interest from multiple college programs.

Tyler was named to his first NBA All-Star team earlier this year, and he was the league's Sixth Man of the Year in 2022.

He's spent his entire professional career with the Heat and is averaging 23.8 points and 5.7 assists in 63 games this season. Miami entered Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies ninth in the Eastern Conference standings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Herro's other brother, Austin, played his freshman year at South Carolina.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.