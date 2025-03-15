Expand / Collapse search
High School

Heat star Tyler Herro's brother, Myles Herro, involved in shoving match after high school playoff game

Tempers flared in the postgame handshake line

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Myles Herro, the younger brother of Miami Heat star Tyler Herro, was involved in a melee after his Whitnall basketball team lost 56-49 in a sectional semifinal game in the Wisconsin state playoffs. 

In the postgame handshake line, the younger Herro had a heated exchange with an opponent.

Videos circulated on social media showing Herro shoving the other player, who raised his hands in apparent disbelief while Herro seemed to jaw at him.

Myles Herro shoots free throw

Whitnall's Myles Herro hits a free throw with no time left on the clock to win the WIAA Division 2 state boys basketball semifinal, 53-52, over La Crosse Central at the Kohl Center in Madison March 17, 2023. (Scott Ash/Now News Group/USA Today Network)

At least one other player from the opposing team appeared to push Herro shortly before his Whitnall teammates, coaches and others intervened.

Herro is listed by 247 Sports as a three-star recruit. Despite Thursday's defeat, Herro recorded his 1,000-point. The star guard averaged 21.5 points and 4.7 assists per game this season.

Myles Herro

Whitnall guard Myles Herro (2) fakes as Kaukauna guard Tyler Schwalbach (11) defends in a game in the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout Dec. 27, 2024, at Concordia University in Mequon, Wis. (Dave Kallmann/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Herro is believed to have drawn interest from multiple college programs.

Tyler was named to his first NBA All-Star team earlier this year, and he was the league's Sixth Man of the Year in 2022.

Tyler Herro dribbles

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat dribbles during a game April 16, 2023, at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee. (Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

He's spent his entire professional career with the Heat and is averaging 23.8 points and 5.7 assists in 63 games this season. Miami entered Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies ninth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Herro's other brother, Austin, played his freshman year at South Carolina.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.