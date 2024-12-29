Expand / Collapse search
Miami Heat

Rockets' Amen Thompson throws Heat star Tyler Herro to the floor, sparking skirmish

Miami won the game 104-100

Published
Miami Heat star Tyler Herro and Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson got into a brawl on Sunday night during their matchup.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter with just over 35 seconds remaining in the game and Miami up 99-94 against Houston. 

Heat and Rockets players brawl

Both benches clear for a brawl after Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson threw Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro to the court, resulting in multiple ejections for both teams in the final minute of play during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Heat guard Terry Rozier was about to throw the ball back into play from the sidelines. Herro and Thompson jostled for position with both players latching onto each other’s jerseys, and it exploded from there.

Thompson threw Herro to the floor and coaches and personnel from both teams tried to separate the two players.

After the dust cleared, Rockets players Thompson, Jalen Green, head coach Ime Udoka and assistant coach Ben Sullivan were ejected. Miami’s Herro and Rozier was also ejected from the game.

Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson face to face

Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson, right, and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) tug on each other before Thompson throws Herro to the court, sparking a bench-clearing brawl resulting in multiple ejections for both teams during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Miami won the game 104-100 to improve to 16-14 on the season. Houston fell to 21-11.

Herro suggested that the Rockets' poor shooting toward the end of the game ultimately frustrated Thompson.

"Guess that’s what’s happens when someone’s scoring, throwing dimes, doing the whole thing," he said. "I'd get mad, too."

Udoka said it came down to one person being stronger than the other.

"I didn’t see it live, but I re-watched it," he said. "They were in each other’s face, bumping chests a little bit, and one guy’s stronger than the other."

Herro led the Heat with 27 points. He added nine assists and six rebounds. Heat center Bam Adebayo had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Nikola Jokić added 18 points off of the bench.

Thompson had five points when he was ejected from the game to go along with five rebounds and five assists.

Tyler Herro shoots

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots a three-point shot as Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) and forward Amen Thompson, center, look on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Dillon Brooks led Houston with 22 points. Alperen Sengun had 18 points and 18 rebounds.

