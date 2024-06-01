Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA

Hard foul on Caitlin Clark appears to leave golf influencer Paige Spiranac perplexed

Clark fell hard to the floor in the incident with Chennedy Carter

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac was among those who tuned in to watch Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese battle it out in their first matchup in the WNBA but appeared to be dismayed by a play from another Chicago Sky player late in the game.

Sky guard Chennedy Carter, who led the team with 18 points off the bench, hip-checked Clark to the floor in the third quarter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paige Spiranac at a Mark Wahlberg event

Paige Spiranac attends the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation Celebrity Invitational Gala at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 2, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Spiranac, a former collegiate golf star who has built up a massive following on social media, weighed in on the play.

"Imagine bringing millions of new fans to the game which in turn will make every player more money and yet they treat you like this. A rising tide lifts all boats," Spiranac wrote on X.

Spiranac was far from the only person who chimed in with a bunch of sports fans accusing WNBA players of being jealous of Clark.

CAITLIN CLARK AND PAUL SKENES ARE OFF AND RUNNING AFTER HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ROOKIE YEARS CROSSED PATHS IN INDY

Chennedy Carter dribbles up the floor

Chennedy Carter, #7 of the Chicago Sky, dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Fever on June 1, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark faces double team

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, right, looks to pass as Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey (4) defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Carter was asked about the entanglement after the game but didn’t give an answer.

"I ain’t answering any Cailtin Clark questions," she said.

Clark said Carter’s move wasn’t a "basketball play."

The Fever were still able to eke out a 71-70 victory. Despite Carter’s 18 points, it wasn’t enough to pick up the win in the first game of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Clark finished with 11 points. She made her first two 3-pointers but missed her last seven.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caitlin Clark drills a shot

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, shoots the ball against Dana Evans, #11 of the Chicago Sky, during the first quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 1, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Indiana moved to 2-8 on the season. Chicago fell to 3-4.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.