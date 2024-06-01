Hard foul on Caitlin Clark appears to leave golf influencer Paige Spiranac perplexed

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac was among those who tuned in to watch Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese battle it out in their first matchup in the WNBA but appeared to be dismayed by a play from another Chicago Sky player late in the game.

Sky guard Chennedy Carter, who led the team with 18 points off the bench, hip-checked Clark to the floor in the third quarter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Spiranac, a former collegiate golf star who has built up a massive following on social media, weighed in on the play.

"Imagine bringing millions of new fans to the game which in turn will make every player more money and yet they treat you like this. A rising tide lifts all boats," Spiranac wrote on X.

Spiranac was far from the only person who chimed in with a bunch of sports fans accusing WNBA players of being jealous of Clark.

CAITLIN CLARK AND PAUL SKENES ARE OFF AND RUNNING AFTER HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ROOKIE YEARS CROSSED PATHS IN INDY

Carter was asked about the entanglement after the game but didn’t give an answer.

"I ain’t answering any Cailtin Clark questions," she said.

Clark said Carter’s move wasn’t a "basketball play."

The Fever were still able to eke out a 71-70 victory. Despite Carter’s 18 points, it wasn’t enough to pick up the win in the first game of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Clark finished with 11 points. She made her first two 3-pointers but missed her last seven.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Indiana moved to 2-8 on the season. Chicago fell to 3-4.