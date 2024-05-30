Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

Caitlin Clark receives technical foul after getting in face of opponent

The Fever dropped to 1-8 on the season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Caitlin Clark does not back down from anybody.

The first pick of last month's WNBA Draft received a technical foul on Thursday after getting in the face of her opponents.

Clark has been known to talk some trash confidently, and that may or may not have been the case after the Indiana Fever star drilled a deep three in the second quarter against the Seattle Storm.

Caitlin Clark and Victoria Vivians

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, exchanges words with Victoria Vivians, #35 of the Seattle Storm, during the first quarter of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 30, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After hitting the shot, Clark turned around and appeared to inadvertently bump into Victoria Vivians, but the two continued to jaw at one another.

They exchanged words and then again went chest-to-chest. Clark had to be held back by teammate Aaliyah Boston, and both received technicals.

Clark may have solely been trying to give her team some fire, but it did not work, as the Fever lost, 103-88, falling to 1-8.

Caitlin Clark dribbling

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, drives to the basket against Victoria Vivians, #35 of the Seattle Storm, during the first half of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 30, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

GIANTS' DARREN WALLER RELEASES STRANGE MUSIC VIDEO ABOUT DIVORCE FROM WNBA STAR KELSEY PLUM

She dropped 20 points and handed out nine assists in playing all 40 minutes of the contest, but it was not enough.

Jewell Loyd had 22 points, and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 18 points and nine assists as the Storm scored a season-high in points to improve to 5-3. 

Seattle led 47-41 at halftime before opening the third quarter on a 12-2 run. The Storm made 12 of 17 shots in the quarter to outscore the Fever 34-18.

Caitlin Clark shooting

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, shoots the ball against Victoria Vivians, #35 of the Seattle Storm, during the first quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 30, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

As the deficit widened, Fever coach Christie Sides was hit with a technical foul for protesting a non-call on a Clark drive to the basket.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

