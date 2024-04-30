Expand / Collapse search
Paige Spiranac falling in love with golf again after struggles: 'I equated my score to my self worth'

Spiranac played golf in college with Arizona and San Diego State

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has been open about her endeavors into the professional side of the sport and in choosing to take a different route to reach the levels to where she is today.

Spiranac is one of the most-followed influencers of any sport – boasting more than 4 million followers on Instagram, more than 1.5 million on TikTok and another 1 million on X.

Paige Spiranac in July 2023

Paige Spiranac watches her teammates putt on the No. 6 green during the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am at Firestone Country Club on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. (Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK)

On Sunday, she got candid about her pursuits in the sport in a post on X.

"I played junior golf, college golf and a year professionally. After that stretch I mentally couldn’t handle playing golf and especially keeping score," she wrote. "I equated my score to my self worth. I know it sounds silly but competitive golf really beat me up emotionally. 

"But I’ve found that passion again! I’ve started tracking my scores and grinding on my game. I’ll keep you posted here on my journey!"

She added that she shot a 73 at Austin Country Club.

Spiranac opened up last year to her Instagram followers on trying to get an LPGA Tour card.

"Played pro for a year out of college," she wrote on Instagram. "Was as highly ranked junior golfer. Full ride to a D1 university were I was first and second team all-conference. Had 1 pro win on a mini tour, made the cut in the Scottish Open, and made money in all but two tournaments that year.

Paige Spiranac at Brewers game

Paige Spiranac waves to the crowd after throwing out a first pitch prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee on June 16, 2023. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

"Never made it on the LPGA. People don’t realize how much goes into playing pro golf. It’s a mental, physical and financial grind."

She was also asked about her relationship with the LPGA competitors.

Paige Spiranac at a Mark Wahlberg event

Paige Spiranac attends the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation Celebrity Invitational Gala at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Dec. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

"Some of them are really cool and I’ve known for awhile. Some really hate how I present myself and the game on social media," she wrote.

"Empowered women empower other women so I’m hopeful we can just get the f--- over it one day soon. I hold no ill will against anyone and understand we have a difference of opinion. However we are all doing our part to bring awareness to the game in our OWN way. Bringing one another down only hurts us and the game. I would love to collaborate with more women on tour and in media to showcase the immense talent out there."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.