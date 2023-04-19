Expand / Collapse search
Grizzlies' Ja Morant out Game 2 vs Lakers with hand injury

Grizzlies injured his hand in gruesome fashion in Game 1

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without their best player in a pivotal Game 2 where they trail their first-round series one game to nothing.

Ja Morant will not play on Wednesday night as he deals with soreness from the injury he suffered in Game 1 on Sunday.

Morant said after Sunday's 128-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that his status for Game 2 was "in jeopardy" and that his pain tolerance was at a "10."

Ja Morant motions to crowd

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during Round 1 Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 16, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.  (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

The guard went for a highlight reel poster on Anthony Davis, who took a charge. When Morant braced for impact with his hand, his fingers collapsed backward.

He went to the locker room and did not return - the Lakers ended the game on a 23-11 run while Morant was out.

Ja Morant layup

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket during Round 1 Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 16, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.  (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Memphis hosts Game 2, but a loss will put them in a 2-0 hole having to go on the road to win four of the next five games. However, head coach Taylor Jenkins said they would take the injury "one day at a time."

Morant had 18 points in Game 1 - he averaged 26.2 during the regular season. Surely, his absence was felt when he left the floor, as had been the case all year.

The Grizzlies went 51-31 during the regular season, a winning percentage of .622, but just 11-10 (.524) when Morant was inactive.

Ja Morant layup

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during Round 1 Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 16, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.  (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Game 2 tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.