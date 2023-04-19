Grizzlies' Ja Morant out Game 2 vs Lakers with hand injury
Grizzlies injured his hand in gruesome fashion in Game 1
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without their best player in a pivotal Game 2 where they trail their first-round series one game to nothing.
Ja Morant will not play on Wednesday night as he deals with soreness from the injury he suffered in Game 1 on Sunday.
Morant said after Sunday's 128-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that his status for Game 2 was "in jeopardy" and that his pain tolerance was at a "10."
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
The guard went for a highlight reel poster on Anthony Davis, who took a charge. When Morant braced for impact with his hand, his fingers collapsed backward.
He went to the locker room and did not return - the Lakers ended the game on a 23-11 run while Morant was out.
WARRIORS' DRAYMOND GREEN SUSPENDED FOR GAME 3 AFTER STEPPING ON KINGS' DOMANTAS SABONIS' CHEST
Memphis hosts Game 2, but a loss will put them in a 2-0 hole having to go on the road to win four of the next five games. However, head coach Taylor Jenkins said they would take the injury "one day at a time."
Morant had 18 points in Game 1 - he averaged 26.2 during the regular season. Surely, his absence was felt when he left the floor, as had been the case all year.
The Grizzlies went 51-31 during the regular season, a winning percentage of .622, but just 11-10 (.524) when Morant was inactive.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Game 2 tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.