Grizzlies star Ja Morant suffers gruesome hand injury in Game 1 loss to Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant rushed to the locker room after suffering what appeared to be a right hand injury during Game 1 of the first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Morant went for a highlight-reel dunk on Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who instead took a charge in the paint. Morant, who got way up in the air before committing the foul, puts his hands out to brace his fall, but it didn’t go according to plan.

Slow-motion video of the fall showed Morant’s fingers collapsing back as he hit the hardwood, and his face said it all.

Morant initially lay in pain on the court before popping up and running back to the locker room. He could be heard in pain over the broadcast.

Morant returned to the Grizzlies’ bench with black tape wrapped around his hand.

Morant, who had 18 points prior to leaving the game, dealt with a right-hand injury that he suffered on April 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He’d return to that game, and head coach Taylor Jenkins said X-rays were negative.

However, Morant was wearing what appeared to be white tape on his right hand during the game.

Memphis is obviously holding its breath as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference wants its leading scorer on the court. Morant averaged 26.2 points during the regular season.

The Grizzlies ended up losing Game 1 to the Lakers, 128-112, as Los Angeles pulled away late in the fourth quarter.

The series will continue from Memphis on Wednesday, with Game 2 tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.