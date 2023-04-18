Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors
Warriors' Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 after stepping on Kings' Domantas Sabonis' chest

This is the second time Green's been suspended from a playoff game

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
The Golden State Warriors, trailing 2-0 in their first-round series, will be without Draymond Green for a pivotal Game 3 on Wednesday.

Green was suspended from the game after "stepping on the chest of" Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis.

With 7:03 remaining in Monday's Game 2, Green was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected after the incident which came after Sabonis grabbed Green's leg when he tried to run upcourt following a rebound.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors steps over Domantas Sabonis #10 of the Sacramento Kings in the second half during Game Two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Golden 1 Center on April 17, 2023 in Sacramento, California. Green was issued a flagrant foul 2 on the play, and ejected from the game. 

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors steps over Domantas Sabonis #10 of the Sacramento Kings in the second half during Game Two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Golden 1 Center on April 17, 2023 in Sacramento, California. Green was issued a flagrant foul 2 on the play, and ejected from the game.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Green then was fired up with the crowd, shouting the word "p---y" towards them while giving a double bird.

Sabonis received a Flagrant 1 foul and a technical for his role in the incident.

The NBA announced that the suspension "was based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts."

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors goes for a loose ball against Domantas Sabonis #10 of the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at the Golden 1 Center on April 15, 2023 in Sacramento, California.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors goes for a loose ball against Domantas Sabonis #10 of the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at the Golden 1 Center on April 15, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

SHAQ DEFENDS DRAYMOND GREEN OVER STOMP: 'I'D DO THE SAME THING'

"My leg got grabbed — the second time in two nights — and the referee is just watching," Green said. "I got to land my foot somewhere, and I'm not the most flexible person, so it's not stretching that far... I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away."

Green was suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals with the Warriors one win away from their second-straight Finals victory. They lost that game and the ensuing two to blow a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers, giving the city its first professional championship in 52 years en route to LeBron James' third title.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors moves the ball during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2023, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. 

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors moves the ball during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2023, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.  (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

The defending NBA champions have not lost in the first round since the 2014 playoffs - they then won three of the next four NBA Finals following that exit. This is their first 2-0 deficit in a series in 2007.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Joe Morgan contributed to this report.