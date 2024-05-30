Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma City Thunder

Gordon Hayward's wife Robyn rips Thunder GM Sam Presti after saying he 'missed on' trade for NBA veteran

The Hornets traded Hayward to the Thunder in February

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Gordon Hayward's wife Robyn is known to speak out, especially when he comes to matters concerning her husband. She recently took aim at Sam Presti, after the Oklahoma City Thunder general manger shouldered the blame for signing off on the trade for Hayward. 

"I missed on that," Presti said, via ESPN. "That’s on me. But I’m learning, I’m trying to learn this team, I’m trying to learn the pace of the team a little bit. And trying to be a great observer of the team as it’s going through its paces, knowing that it’s really going to change on its own in and of itself."

Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic, David Bertans and future draft picks were sent to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Hayward in February. Hayward averaged 14.5 points per game over his 25 appearances with the Hornets.

Gordon Hayward looks on court

Gordon Hayward, #33 of the Oklahoma City Thunder, looks on against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 5, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Robyn fired back at Presti by responding to a social media post that highlighted Presti's comments. "Why trade for someone and not play them? … missed it by not integrating him," she wrote.

Hayward's production declined when he arrived in Oklahoma City, with the one-time NBA All-Star averaging just 5.3 points per game. Hayward's playing time also dipped considerably as he was on the basketball court for an average of 17.2 minutes in his 26-game stint with the Thunder.

Sam Presti speaks to the media

Sam Presti speaks to the press in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Hayward's playing time was also limited in the playoffs, where he only managed three shot attempts.

Gordon previously expressed his frustration with his brief stint with Oklahoma City.

"I feel as a player, I have a lot to offer," Gordon said, according to ESPN. "Just wasn’t really given much of an opportunity to do that. I thought I would be given that opportunity."

Gordon Hayward dribbles

Gordon Hayward, #33 of the Oklahoma City Thunder, dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 11, 2024 in Dallas. (https://static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2024/05/Gordon-Hayward-1.jpg)

During the 2022-23 season, Hayward suffered a shoulder fracture. Before a November 2022 game against the Timberwolves, the Hornets announced that he would miss the contest due to a shoulder contusion.

However, Robyn took issue with how the Hornets described the injury.

A shoulder contusion is less severe than a shoulder fracture, and Robyn took to social media to share her displeasure with the discrepancy.

"He actually has a fractured scapula … that they had him play with last game … that’s why he couldn’t move his arm up in the last game," she wrote on Instagram.

She later added, "I’m gonna stop here and not get into prior things," before continuing on a subsequent Instagram story.

She then concluded, "I’m over them not protecting players. Just was talking with a young player’s mom, and she was saying the same thing…"

Hayward is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.