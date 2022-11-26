NBA wife blasts Charlotte Hornets, claims team downplayed the severity of Gordon Hayward’s injury

The details of Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward's injury continue to be a topic of conversation. Hayward will be out indefinitely with a shoulder fracture, according to a report from The Athletic.

On Friday the Hornets announced that Hayward would miss the game against the Timberwolves due to a shoulder contusion.

Hayward's wife, Robyn, has taken issue with how the Hornets described the injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A shoulder contusion is less severe than a shoulder fracture, and Robyn took to social media to share her displeasure with the discrepancy. She agreed with The Athletics' report and believed the injury is much worse than the Hornets have claimed.

"He actually has a fractured scapula … that they had him play with last game … that’s why he couldn’t move his arm up in the last game," she wrote on Instagram.

She later added: "I’m gonna stop here and not get into prior things," before continuing on a subsequent Instagram story.

She concluded, "I’m over them not protecting players. Just was talking with a young player’s mom, and she was saying the same thing…"

The 32-year-old has dealt with injuries at different times during his career.

Perhaps his most challenging injury happened when he suffered a scary leg injury during his stint with the Boston Celtics in 2017.

HORNETS' LAMELO BALL RE-INJURES ANKLE AFTER STEPPING ON FAN'S FOOT

Prior to that leg injury, Hayward had been a durable NBA player and had been available for over 92 percent of regular season and playoff games.

Since then, Hayward's availability has dropped, and he has only played more than 52 regular season games once in the last five years. During the Celtics' 2017 playoff run, Hayward only appeared in five postseason games.

This season, Hayward has been on the court for 11 games. The one-time All-Star has also missed eight games over a two-week period in early November with the same left shoulder injury. The Hornets also previously categorized that injury as a left shoulder contusion.

The Jazz selected Hayward with the ninth overall pick in the 2010 draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hayward is now considered to be week-to-week, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He is expected to undergo additional testing.