Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, Carl's grandson, clears wall for unbelievable catch

Defense runs in the Yastrzemski family.

Carl Yastrzesmki, who compiled over 3,000 hits, racked up seven Gold Gloves in his Hall of Fame career. His grandson Mike is waiting for his first, but his catch on Wednesday may be better than any one grandpa had.

In the top of the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 1-1 contest, Jack Suwinski pulled a ball into right field off of Tristan Beck.

Yastrzemski ran toward it and ran out of room on the playing surface. However, he found a landing zone beyond the foul wall.

So, the outfielder leaped and made the grab while completely clearing the fence.

It was only a temporary fix though, as the Giants could not take advantage of perhaps the best catch of the year throughout the sport. They were unable to score for the rest of the game, while all Pittsburgh needed was a run in the 10th inning to snatch a victory.

Yastrzemski burst onto the scene in 2019, slashing .272/.334/.518 in 107 games. In the truncated 2020 season, he finished eighth in the MVP voting with a career-best .968 OPS and an MLB-leading four triples.

Amazingly enough, his 2.7 WAR in that 60-game season remains his best ever, as he has not been able to continue panning out like the Giants had hoped. Since 2021, he's a .226 hitter with a .733 OPS.

He still remains a fan favorite in San Francisco, though. However, his time may soon be coming to an end, with the Giants trading away several pieces ahead of Thursday's 6 p.m. ET deadline and him setting to become a free agent after the season.

