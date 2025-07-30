MLB twin brothers traded within hours of each other as deadline approaches

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Rogers family is changing lots of their whereabouts.

Tyler and Taylor Rogers are twin brothers, both of whom are MLB relievers - they even played together with the San Francisco Giants in 2023 and 2024.

The Giants split the brothers up before this season started, trading Taylor to the Cincinnati Refs back in January - but things took another twist for both brothers on Wednesday.

The Reds traded Taylor to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a deal that got them third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (the son of Charlie). Hours later, the Giants then sent Tyler to the New York Mets.

Tyler has been one of the best relievers in the game this year - his 53 appearances lead the majors, and he's made the best of it with a 1.80 ERA. His 77 outings also was the most in baseball last year, and he led the National League in the category in both 2020 and 2021.

He owns a lifetime 2.79 ERA, which is something the Mets can appreciate as they bolster their bullpen (they also acquired Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles).

As for Taylor, he owns a 2.45 ERA this season after posting a 2.40 in 2024 with the Giants. In his 10 seasons, he's mustered up a 3.28 ERA.

The Pirates will be Taylor's sixth MLB organization, while Tyler will be out of a Giants uniform for the first time in his seven-year career.

Practically the only biological difference between the two relievers is that Tyler is a right-hander, while Taylor deals from the left side.

The brothers became the 10th set of twins in MLB history, and when Taylor joined San Francisco, they were the first twins to be teammates since Jose and Ozzie Canseco for the then-Oakland Athletics in 1990. Only five sets of twins, however, have appeared in the same game.

