San Francisco Giants

MLB twin brothers traded within hours of each other as deadline approaches

Both brothers were on the Giants in 2023 and 2024

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
The Rogers family is changing lots of their whereabouts.

Tyler and Taylor Rogers are twin brothers, both of whom are MLB relievers - they even played together with the San Francisco Giants in 2023 and 2024.

The Giants split the brothers up before this season started, trading Taylor to the Cincinnati Refs back in January - but things took another twist for both brothers on Wednesday.

Tyler and Taylor Rogers

Twin brothers Tyler and Taylor Rogers were both traded within hours of each other. (IMAGN)

The Reds traded Taylor to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a deal that got them third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (the son of Charlie). Hours later, the Giants then sent Tyler to the New York Mets.

Tyler has been one of the best relievers in the game this year - his 53 appearances lead the majors, and he's made the best of it with a 1.80 ERA. His 77 outings also was the most in baseball last year, and he led the National League in the category in both 2020 and 2021. 

He owns a lifetime 2.79 ERA, which is something the Mets can appreciate as they bolster their bullpen (they also acquired Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles).

Taylor and Tyler Rogers

Pitchers Taylor Rogers #33 and Tyler Rogers #71 of the San Francisco Giants pose for a portrait during the MLB photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 24, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As for Taylor, he owns a 2.45 ERA this season after posting a 2.40 in 2024 with the Giants. In his 10 seasons, he's mustered up a 3.28 ERA.

The Pirates will be Taylor's sixth MLB organization, while Tyler will be out of a Giants uniform for the first time in his seven-year career.

Practically the only biological difference between the two relievers is that Tyler is a right-hander, while Taylor deals from the left side.

Tyler and Taylor Rogers

Tyler Rogers #71 and Taylor Rogers #33 of the San Francisco Giants look on from the dugout during the game against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park on June 19, 2023 in San Francisco, California.  (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The brothers became the 10th set of twins in MLB history, and when Taylor joined San Francisco, they were the first twins to be teammates since Jose and Ozzie Canseco for the then-Oakland Athletics in 1990. Only five sets of twins, however, have appeared in the same game.

