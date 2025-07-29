Giants, Jets head coaches speak about mass shooting at building of NFL headquarters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York City mass shooting Monday has hit close to home for sports fans.

Mayor Eric Adams said in a press conference Tuesday the shooter, identified as Shane Tamura, appeared to have targeted the National Football League. The shooting occurred at the same building as the league's headquarters in Manhattan.

The New York Giants and Jets play their home games just miles away from the league offices, and both teams' head coaches offered condolences.

"You all saw what happened at 345 Park Ave. Tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people that were affected in that tragedy, here with the Giants," Giants head coach Brian Daboll said at training camp Tuesday.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn added, "I wish it was a better morning. The thing that happened yesterday at the league office, as an organization, our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families. It's always tough to hear things like that and really try to stay focused. But you have to because you have a job to do. But you think about the families that go through that, and it's tough. It's tough."

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that Tamura had mentioned the NFL in a handwritten "suicide note," claiming he had CTE.

The National Football League Players' Association (NFLPA) released a statement early Tuesday morning regarding the shooting that killed four people, including an NYPD officer.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred yesterday in New York City. 345 Park Avenue is a part of our football family, and we at the NFLPA extend our sincere condolences and support to the people who work in this building and to the families of those who lost their lives," the NFLPA said. "We also want to express our deep gratitude to the law enforcement and emergency personnel who responded to those impacted."

Adams said the shooter was trying to get to the NFL's HQ but took the wrong elevator bank.

One NFL employee was "seriously injured" in the shooting, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to NFL employees obtained by Fox News Digital.

The shooter was found dead on the 33rd floor, where he also killed another woman, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. NYC Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Tamura had a history of mental health problems.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

