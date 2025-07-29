NFLPA reacts to 'tragic' shooting at office building of league's headquarters: 'Sincere condolences'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Football League Players' Association (NFLPA) released a statement early Tuesday morning regarding the New York City shooting that killed four people in the office building of the league's headquarters.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred yesterday in New York City. 345 Park Avenue is a part of our football family, and we at the NFLPA extend our sincere condolences and support to the people who work in this building and to the families of those who lost their lives," the NFLPA said.

"We also want to express our deep gratitude to the law enforcement and emergency personnel who responded to those impacted."

Mayor Eric Adams said in a news briefing on Tuesday that it is believed that the shooter, identified as Shane Tamura, was targeting the league - it is not known if specific people were intended targets.

Adams said the shooter was trying to get to NFL HQ but took the wrong elevator bank. Adams added that the gunman alluded to having suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and that he had a grievance against the NFL in a "suicide note." Tamura was a high school football player at Granada Hills Charter in Granada Hills, California.

One NFL employee was "seriously injured" in the shooting, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to NFL employees that was obtained by Fox News Digital.

The employee works in the finance department and was on the phone with colleagues when the shooting occurred and told those on the phone to stay safe, The Athletic reported. He reportedly continued to make phone calls while in an ambulance on his way to the hospital.

An NYPD officer was killed in the shooting, and the shooter was found dead on the 33rd floor, where he also killed another woman, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

NYC Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Tamura had a history of mental health problems.

Tisch said that Tamura traveled cross-country, with his vehicle last being seen in Columbia, New Jersey, as recently as 4:24 p.m. ET. That wasn’t long before he unleashed a barrage of gunfire at the high-rise building.

