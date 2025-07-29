NFL's Roger Goodell praises NYPD officer who was killed in NYC shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised NYPD Officer Didarul Islam in a memo to employees who were at the building where a crazed gunman killed four and injured others in a shooting.

Goodell said in the memo, obtained by Fox News Digital, that one NFL employee was "seriously injured" but in stable condition. He mentioned Islam and thanked him for sacrificing his life to save others.

"We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others," the memo read.

The 36-year-old had been on the force for four years before he was gunned down Monday evening. He was a married father to two young boys, and his wife is pregnant with their third child, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Islam, an immigrant from Bangladesh who was assigned to the NYPD's 47th Precinct in the Bronx, was one of two uniformed officers in the Park Avenue high-rise when the shooting occurred.

Both of the officers were working there as part of the paid detail program, which allows companies to hire uniformed officers as extra security, Tisch said.

The NYPD said Islam "represented the very best of our department."

"He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today," the NYPD added. "We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams wrote on Tuesday that flags on all governmental buildings and stationary flag staffs will be raised to half-staff to honor Islam.

