©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NFL

NFL's Roger Goodell praises NYPD officer who was killed in NYC shooting

Didarul Islam was identified as the fallen officer

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos , Scott Thompson Fox News
Published | Updated
Slain NYPD officer killed in Midtown Manhattan shooting had two children, third on the way Video

Slain NYPD officer killed in Midtown Manhattan shooting had two children, third on the way

Fox News contributor Paul Mauro and former NYPD detective Pat Brosnan discuss the death of NYPD officer Didarul Islam on 'Fox News @ Night.'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised NYPD Officer Didarul Islam in a memo to employees who were at the building where a crazed gunman killed four and injured others in a shooting.

Goodell said in the memo, obtained by Fox News Digital, that one NFL employee was "seriously injured" but in stable condition. He mentioned Islam and thanked him for sacrificing his life to save others.

Ambulance carrying fallen NYPD officer

The ambulance carrying the body of Didarul Islam exits NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Hospital during the dignified transfer of the slain officer, who was shot and killed by a gunman on Monday evening, early Tuesday on July 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

"We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others," the memo read.

The 36-year-old had been on the force for four years before he was gunned down Monday evening. He was a married father to two young boys, and his wife is pregnant with their third child, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Islam, an immigrant from Bangladesh who was assigned to the NYPD's 47th Precinct in the Bronx, was one of two uniformed officers in the Park Avenue high-rise when the shooting occurred.

Roger Goodel at the NFL Draft

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell welcomes fans to the 2025 NFL Draft before the first round on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Both of the officers were working there as part of the paid detail program, which allows companies to hire uniformed officers as extra security, Tisch said.

The NYPD said Islam "represented the very best of our department."

"He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today," the NYPD added. "We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy."

NYPD officer out of her car

A New York police investigator exits her vehicle at the scene outside a Manhattan office building where two people were shot, including a police officer, on Monday, July 28, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams wrote on Tuesday that flags on all governmental buildings and stationary flag staffs will be raised to half-staff to honor Islam.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

