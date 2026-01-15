Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants working to finalize deal to make John Harbaugh next head coach: reports

President Donald Trump previously endorsed the idea of Harbaugh joining the Giants

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
NFL Coaching Carousel 👀 Which team has most ATTRACTIVE job? Where will Harbaugh, Stefanski end up? Video

NFL Coaching Carousel 👀 Which team has most ATTRACTIVE job? Where will Harbaugh, Stefanski end up?

The "NFL on FOX" crew discussed the open head coach positions across the NFL and which spots are the most attractive job openings. They also spoke on how John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski are affecting the coaching search for each team.

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants are working on an agreement to make him the team’s next head coach, per multiple reports. 

The deal reportedly hasn’t been finalized, but Harbaugh is expected to end up in New York, pending any unforeseen setbacks. 

Harbaugh interviewed in person with the Giants on Wednesday, spending hours at the team facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Super Bowl-winning former coach of the Baltimore Ravens was believed to be New York’s top candidate in the search for Brian Daboll’s full-time successor.

John Harbaugh talks to reporters

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh responds to questions during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London.  (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Fired by the Baltimore Ravens after missing the playoffs on a missed field goal attempt at the buzzer in the season finale, Harbaugh is on track to pick the Giants over other possible landing spots, including Tennessee and Atlanta.

Harbaugh's release from the Ravens made him the most sought-after coaching candidate of the current cycle and, arguably, one of the most coveted coaching candidates in recent NFL history. 

President Donald Trump even endorsed Harbaugh in a Truth Social Post, then in a later post specifically endorsed the idea of the Giants hiring Harbaugh. 

"The New York Football Giants should hire, without question, John Harbaugh – And John, a great guy, should TAKE THE JOB!!!" Trump posted to Truth Social Saturday.

JOHN HARBAUGH REPORTEDLY NOT PLANNING TO INTERVIEW FOR CERTAIN HEAD COACH OPENINGS

John Harbaugh and Donald Trump

(Left) Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh before an NFL football game Sunday. The game took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 4, 2026. (Right) President Donald Trump arrives for a New Year’s Eve celebration at his Mar-a-Lago club. The event took place in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo;Alex Brandon/AP Photo)

Trump seemingly got his way as Harbaugh and the Giants appear set to come to an agreement. 

Veteran sports agent Leigh Steinberg previously told Fox News Digital that he also believed the Giants stood out as a top destination for Harbaugh

"I don't know why, but the New York Giants stand out to me," Steinberg said.

John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Ravens made the playoffs 12 times with Harbaugh in charge and won the Super Bowl in the 2012 season, a year after the Giants’ most recent championship.

General manager Joe Schoen, who’s back for a fifth season running the football operations department, said he would cast a wide net in the coaching search. Interviewing Raheem Morris and Antonio Pierce satisfied the NFL’s Rooney Rule requirements for minority or female candidates, and Harbaugh’s visit to northern New Jersey paved the way to make a hire before any of the more than half-dozen teams with a vacancy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

