Giants working to finalize deal to make John Harbaugh next head coach: reports

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants are working on an agreement to make him the team’s next head coach, per multiple reports.

The deal reportedly hasn’t been finalized, but Harbaugh is expected to end up in New York, pending any unforeseen setbacks.

Harbaugh interviewed in person with the Giants on Wednesday, spending hours at the team facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Super Bowl-winning former coach of the Baltimore Ravens was believed to be New York’s top candidate in the search for Brian Daboll’s full-time successor.

Fired by the Baltimore Ravens after missing the playoffs on a missed field goal attempt at the buzzer in the season finale, Harbaugh is on track to pick the Giants over other possible landing spots, including Tennessee and Atlanta.

Harbaugh's release from the Ravens made him the most sought-after coaching candidate of the current cycle and, arguably, one of the most coveted coaching candidates in recent NFL history.

President Donald Trump even endorsed Harbaugh in a Truth Social Post, then in a later post specifically endorsed the idea of the Giants hiring Harbaugh.

"The New York Football Giants should hire, without question, John Harbaugh – And John, a great guy, should TAKE THE JOB!!!" Trump posted to Truth Social Saturday.

Trump seemingly got his way as Harbaugh and the Giants appear set to come to an agreement.

Veteran sports agent Leigh Steinberg previously told Fox News Digital that he also believed the Giants stood out as a top destination for Harbaugh.

"I don't know why, but the New York Giants stand out to me," Steinberg said.

The Ravens made the playoffs 12 times with Harbaugh in charge and won the Super Bowl in the 2012 season, a year after the Giants’ most recent championship.

General manager Joe Schoen, who’s back for a fifth season running the football operations department, said he would cast a wide net in the coaching search. Interviewing Raheem Morris and Antonio Pierce satisfied the NFL’s Rooney Rule requirements for minority or female candidates, and Harbaugh’s visit to northern New Jersey paved the way to make a hire before any of the more than half-dozen teams with a vacancy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.