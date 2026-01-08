Jim Harbaugh predicts brother's future in NFL next season: 'Just hope it's the NFC'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Harbaugh’s tenure with the Baltimore Ravens came to an abrupt end on Tuesday when the organization announced that it had dismissed the coach following Sunday’s season finale.

Given his resume, which includes six AFC North titles, four AFC Championship Game appearances and a Super Bowl title, it was reported that nine teams hardly waited to reach out to Harbaugh's agent with interest — excluding the Ravens, only six teams have head coach openings.

Some speculated that Harbaugh could take a year off, but his brother, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim, ruled that out on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He'll be a head coach next year. We'll be playing against him in some form or fashion…" Jim said Wednesday. "Just hope it's in the NFC."

Ironically enough, Jim Harbaugh himself coached in the NFC during John's early days as the Ravens' head coach, and the brothers faced off in the Super Bowl.

The Ravens battled the Pittsburgh Steelers in a crucial division matchup where the winner would be crowned AFC North champs and punch its ticket into the postseason, while the loser would be sent packing.

FROM MR IRRELEVANT TO GENERATIONAL WEALTH, BROCK PURDY WANTS TO USE HIS LIFESTYLE FOR GOOD

But a missed walk-off field goal attempt by rookie kicker Tyler Loop ended the Ravens’ season – and Harbaugh's time in Baltimore.

Even President Donald Trump was quick to endorse the axed coach.

"HIRE JOHN HARBAUGH, FAST," the president wrote in a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning. "HE, AND HIS BROTHER, ARE TOTAL WINNERS!!!"

John and Jim Harbaugh and their families met with Trump at the White House over the summer. The meeting led Harbaugh to defend himself after a reporter framed a question on the visit around Trump's previous comments criticizing Baltimore as a city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York Giants appear to be the frontrunners for John Harbaugh's services, with both sides reportedly very interested in one another. The Giants fired Brian Daboll during the season, and their next head coach would be their fifth since Tom Coughlin was let go after 12 years following the 2015 campaign.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.