Falcons' James Pearce Jr charged with 3 felonies after alleged incident involving WNBA's Rickea Jackson

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr., a 2025 first-round pick, was charged with three felonies by the Miami-Dade (Florida) State Attorney from a Feb. 7 incident involving WNBA player Rickea Jackson.

Court documents revealed Pearce was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person, all of which are felonies.

A fourth charge of felony aggravated stalking was changed to a misdemeanor, while a charge of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer was dropped.

Pearce, a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year after a successful 2025 season with the Falcons, was arrested near Miami last month after allegedly fleeing officers and crashing his car after what police called a domestic violence incident with Jackson, a 2024 All-Rookie team honoree with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Jackson was the fourth overall pick of the WNBA Draft out of Tennessee, and she has had early success in her career.

Pearce is alleged to have crashed his car into another vehicle being driven by Jackson and struck a police officer while he tried to flee law enforcement, ESPN reported, citing a criminal complaint from the Miami-Dad State Attorney’s office.

Jackson told police she noticed Pearce was following her in a white luxury vehicle, and when she stopped at a red light, the Falcons rookie tried to open her car. Jackson said she started to drive toward the Doral Police Department while Pearce was allegedly following her. Then, as she got closer to the police station, she alleged Pearce cut her off and collided with her head on.

An officer reportedly pulled a gun on Pearce once Doral authorities responded to the incident in an attempt to force him to get on the ground. However, he allegedly got back into his car and drove away.

After crashing his vehicle and being accused of resisting arrest, Pearce spent a night in jail before posting a $20,500 bond and being released on Feb. 8.

Jackson has since filed an injunction for a protective order against Pearce in Miami-Dade County. She wrote that she was in fear for her life, and if the court didn’t intervene, "James will kill me."

Jackson also alleged previous verbal and physical abuse from Pearce occurred "on more than one occasion." She claimed he threatened to kill, harm and injure her, according to court documents.

Pearce's attorneys said last month their client "maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story."

"We look forward to vigorously defending our client and remain confident that he will continue contributing positively to both his team and the community he serves so well," the attorneys added at the time.

A permanent injunction hearing is scheduled for April 21 after the court initially granted Jackson her request for protection. Pearce is not allowed to have contact with Jackson or be within 500 feet of her home or place of employment or 100 feet from her vehicle.

Pearce played all 17 games for the Falcons, racking up 10½ sacks, 26 combined tackles and five passes defended.

