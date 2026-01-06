Ravens fire head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens have fired veteran head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons, according to multiple reports.

The decision comes two days after Harbaugh's 2025 squad was unable to secure the AFC North title, losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.

It was a game that looked like it would end in a miraculous comeback for the Ravens when rookie kicker Tyler Loop lined up for a 44-yard field goal to win the division and secure the No. 4 playoff seed in the AFC.

However, Loop’s kick went hard to the right as it flew through the Pittsburgh air, and the crowd went ballistic with the Steelers winning the division instead.

There was talk about whether this could be the end to Harbaugh’s storied time in Baltimore. And while Harbaugh's firing didn’t happen on "Black Monday" like other organizations, the Ravens are heading in a new direction for the first time since 2008.

Harbaugh quickly becomes the top head coaching candidate for teams searching to fill their own vacancies. Those teams include the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.

Harbaugh owned a 180-113 record and a 13-11 postseason record during his 18 seasons with the franchise. He led the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory during the 2012 season after going 10-6.

Harbaugh, the brother of Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, has the most road playoff victories in NFL history, showcasing his pedigree when the game matters most.

It shouldn’t be long before reports surface that Harbaugh has head coaching interviews on his calendar, considering teams are already working to hire new coaches to solidify their seasons in 2026.

As for the Ravens, there are available coaches like Kevin Stefanski, who the Ravens are familiar with given his last six seasons in the AFC North with the Browns. Raheem Morris is also on the move after the Falcons fired him after missing the playoffs.

The 63-year-old Harbaugh’s NFL coaching career began as the special teams coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1998 after stops in college at Western Michigan, Pitt, Morehead State, Cincinnati and Indiana.

Harbaugh spent 10 seasons in Philadelphia, nine as the special teams coordinator before getting his crack at a head coaching gig with the Ravens. He went 11-5 in his inaugural season and quickly developed the franchise into a formidable force in the AFC.

Through his 18 seasons, Harbaugh has only had a losing record three times, with his worst mark being the 2015 campaign at 5-11. The other two were 8-9 seasons in 2021 and 2025.

Harbaugh secured double-digit victories in 11 of those 18 seasons, including three straight from 2022-24.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.