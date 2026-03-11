Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce insists Chiefs return in 2026 was never in doubt: 'Hungry to get back'

Kelce is set to play in his 14th NFL season in 2026

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Any concerns about 11-time Pro Bowler Travis Kelce’s career continuing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026 were apparently unwarranted.

Shortly after news surfaced that Kelce would return to the only NFL team he’s ever played for, the 36-year-old tight end said he made the decision "about midway through" last season.

"About midway through the season," Kelce said on the latest episode of "New Heights," the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. 

While questions surfaced as Kelce took some extended time to reveal his decision, he made it clear he did not want to make an emotional decision.

Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks the sideline before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.  (Mark Konezny/Imagn Images)

"I was taking Jason Kelce’s advice. I was taking the advice to take a step back. You gotta let the emotions clear and you gotta have a clear head. I’ve made decisions based off of emotions, and they haven’t always played out the right way. So I think taking a step back, letting the emotions settle down… it still felt like I was hungry enough to get back at it. Obviously, there’s still a little bit of that grit and that emotion. I f-----g hated the way that s--t ended last year and I wanna make it right."

Kelce said his decision to return was also driven by another shot at NFL glory. "And I want to get another chance at another f-----g Super Bowl," he said.

Travis Kelce looks on during a game

Travis Kelce (87) of the Kansas City looks on during an NFL Football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Oct. 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

A 6-11 finish in the 2025 season meant the Chiefs were on the outside looking in at the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

As the Chiefs’ offseason got off to an earlier-than-normal start, Patrick Mahomes' season-ending ACL injury and the uncertainty swirling around Kelce’s future are being closely watched in Kansas City.

Travis Kelce points

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a catch and run against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 22, 2025. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

Kelce finished last season with 851 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions. 

The Chiefs selected Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Kansas City made a splash in free agency this week, signing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to bolster its running back room.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

