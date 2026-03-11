Travis Kelce insists Chiefs return in 2026 was never in doubt: 'Hungry to get back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Any concerns about 11-time Pro Bowler Travis Kelce’s career continuing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026 were apparently unwarranted.

Shortly after news surfaced that Kelce would return to the only NFL team he’s ever played for, the 36-year-old tight end said he made the decision "about midway through" last season.

"About midway through the season," Kelce said on the latest episode of "New Heights," the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

While questions surfaced as Kelce took some extended time to reveal his decision, he made it clear he did not want to make an emotional decision.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I was taking Jason Kelce’s advice. I was taking the advice to take a step back. You gotta let the emotions clear and you gotta have a clear head. I’ve made decisions based off of emotions, and they haven’t always played out the right way. So I think taking a step back, letting the emotions settle down… it still felt like I was hungry enough to get back at it. Obviously, there’s still a little bit of that grit and that emotion. I f-----g hated the way that s--t ended last year and I wanna make it right."

TRAVIS KELCE CREDITS TAYLOR SWIFT FOR HELPING MOTIVATE HIS RETURN TO THE CHIEFS

Kelce said his decision to return was also driven by another shot at NFL glory. "And I want to get another chance at another f-----g Super Bowl," he said.

A 6-11 finish in the 2025 season meant the Chiefs were on the outside looking in at the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

As the Chiefs’ offseason got off to an earlier-than-normal start, Patrick Mahomes' season-ending ACL injury and the uncertainty swirling around Kelce’s future are being closely watched in Kansas City.

Kelce finished last season with 851 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs selected Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Kansas City made a splash in free agency this week, signing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to bolster its running back room.