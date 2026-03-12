Florida State staffer goes viral after celebratory reaction to successful challenge in ACC tournament win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida State college basketball staffer went viral for his reaction to the Seminoles successfully challenging a play at his suggestion in the team’s 95-89 win over California in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

Michael Rubin, a student manager and head video manager for the men’s basketball team, became part of the March Madness mayhem this week after suggesting a challenge to head coach Luke Loucks that resulted in an overturned call in favor of the Seminoles.

The ACC posted a video of Rubin celebrating with another staffer, resulting in the viral moment. Loucks can also be seen in the video turning to Rubin to fist-bump him after the successful challenge.

"Go off, king," one person wrote on X.

"The conviction to tell your HC to challenge the play is big time courage enough... then gets it right!!! thats trust building right there," another added.

Rubin’s role this season stems from the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which approved a new rule – the coach’s challenge – in June. According to the rule, coaches can challenge "out-of-bounds calls, basket interference/goaltending and whether a secondary defender was in the restricted-area arc."

Teams must have a timeout to call for an instant replay, and if the challenge is successful, they are allowed one more video review challenge for the remainder of the game. This includes overtime. But if a team’s first review challenge is unsuccessful, then they are not allowed to challenge for the remainder of the contest.

Florida State has utilized Rubin and assistant director of operations Ryan Shnider to capitalize on the new rule change. According to the team’s website, the pair are seated behind Loucks "intently studying every play of each game."

"These guys (Ryan and Michael) work their tails off every day," Loucks said earlier this month, via the team’s website. "They do it because they love the game and love the program. They put so much time and effort, and they are in a tough spot. It's a really challenging job because I am breathing down their neck asking whether I should challenge or not. They have to make a split-second decision that can win you or lose you a game."

Rubin is in his third season as team manager and is a third-year sport management major. Ahead of Florida State’s quarterfinal matchup against Duke on Thursday night, Rubin had a parting message on X following his viral moment.

"Moving on- grateful for every moment."