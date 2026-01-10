Trump urges John Harbaugh to take the Giants head coaching job following stunning Ravens firing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump offered the New York Giants and John Harbaugh each some advice on Saturday.

Trump took to social media to encourage the Giants to hire Harbaugh "without question" as their next head coach.

"The New York Football Giants should hire, without question, John Harbaugh – And John, a great guy, should TAKE THE JOB!!!" Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It is the second time in recent days that Trump has posted in social media to comment on Harbaugh, as on Wednesday he called the former Baltimore Ravens coach a total winner.

"HIRE JOHN HARBAUGH, FAST," the president wrote in a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning. "HE, AND HIS BROTHER, ARE TOTAL WINNERS!!!"

The Ravens stunningly fired Harbaugh on Tuesday, ending a highly successful 18-season run. The team won six AFC North titles, appeared in four AFC Championship Games and won a Super Bowl under the 63-year-old.

The Ravens finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs in heartbreaking fashion, as kicker Tyler Loop’s game-winning field goal attempt sailed wide right. After the disappointing season, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti fired Harbaugh.

RAVENS COACH ADMITS HE 'DIDN'T COACH LAMAR (JACKSON) WELL ENOUGH' AFTER MISSING PLAYOFFS THIS SEASON

Harbaugh immediately became the top head coaching candidate on the market and has drawn interest from all teams with a vacancy, according to multiple reports.

The Giants have the second-worst record in the NFL over the last 10 seasons, ahead of only the New York Jets, as they have gone 55-109-1.

The Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll midseason after blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead to the Chicago Bears, a game in which rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart sustained a concussion, which dropped them to 2-8. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was named interim coach and went 2-5 in his seven games.

Daboll was in his fourth season and amassed a 20-40-1 record. He was named NFL Coach of the Year in his first season after leading the Giants to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff berth, but the team’s record worsened in every season.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

While Kafka won his last two games and received an interview for the full-time position, he is unlikely to receive the Giants’ head coaching job.

Harbaugh is spending the next few days watching film of Dart and Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward as he weighs his options, according to The Athletic. The veteran coach will begin formally interviewing with teams next week, according to multiple reports.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.