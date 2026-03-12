UMass hands Miami (Ohio) first loss, crushing dream season and jeopardizing tournament bid

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The final undefeated team in NCAA Division I men’s basketball has fallen.

Miami (Ohio) saw its perfect season end Thursday with an 87–83 loss to UMass in the RedHawks’ Mid-American Conference tournament opener, a defeat that also dashed its hopes of securing an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

"We always go back to watch the film. We'll break it down just like we always do. … [We'll be] off tomorrow and back at it Saturday trying to figure out ways to get better," head coach Travis Steele said via the team’s website.

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"There's still a lot of season left. Can we continue to improve? I think that's what the great teams do."

Miami had a 69-58 lead with 8:11 remaining before UMass rallied with a 13-2 run. The loss came after Miami (Ohio) secured the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament after going 31-0 during the regular season.

MIAMI REDHAWKS COMPLETE UNDEFEATED REGULAR SEASON WITH DRAMATIC OVERTIME VICTORY OVER OHIO

The RedHawks became just the fifth NCAA Division I program this century to go undefeated in the regular season and the first since Gonzaga in 2020.

With an automatic bid no longer on the table, Miami (Ohio) will have to wait until the brackets are unveiled Sunday night. The RedHawks can become the first MAC team to earn an at-large bid since 1999.

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"Our guys have earned the right, in my opinion, to play in the NCAA Tournament," Steele added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.