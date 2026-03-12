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Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crosby says everything happens for a reason after trade to the Ravens falls through

Crosby says he's back as a Raider

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Ravens cancel Maxx Crosby deal; what’s next for the Raiders? | The Herd Video

Ravens cancel Maxx Crosby deal; what’s next for the Raiders? | The Herd

The Baltimore Ravens canceled their trade for Maxx Crosby over medical concerns, keeping their two first-round picks and eventually signing Trey Hendrickson. Colin Cowherd asks what’s next for the Las Vegas Raiders.

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Maxx Crosby has made it clear he isn’t going anywhere.

The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks last week, but the Ravens backed out of the deal on Tuesday, citing a failed physical.

Crosby, 28, reacted to the scrapped trade on social media Wednesday night to declare he isn’t going anywhere.

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Maxx Crosby warms up

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., Sept. 28, 2025. (Kiyoshi Mio/Imagn Images)

"Everything happens for a reason. Believe nothing you hear & half of what you see. I’m a Raider. I’m back. Run that s---," Crosby posted to X.

Crosby had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in January. After the Ravens cited Crosby’s failed physical as the reason for the trade falling through, the star defender retweeted his agent’s tweet about the current status of his knee.

MAXX CROSBY’S WIFE REACTS TO RAVENS TRADE FALLOUT WITH THREE-WORD MESSAGE

Maxx Crosby on the sideline vs the Bears

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sept. 28, 2025. (Kiyoshi Mio/Imagn Images)

"Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule, according to his surgeon Dr. Neal El Attrache. Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons," Crosby’s agent CJ LaBoy posted to X.

The Ravens quickly pivoted after the Crosby deal fell through, signing former Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million contract, with $60 million guaranteed.

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Maxx Crosby runs off the field

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby plays against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Last season, in 15 games, Crosby recorded 73 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles. His sack numbers are particularly impressive because the team was losing so often that Crosby wasn’t afforded the same number of opportunities to rush the quarterback compared to defenders on better teams.

Crosby made his fifth career Pro Bowl last season.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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