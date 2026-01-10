Expand / Collapse search
NFL

John Harbaugh reportedly not planning to interview for certain head coach openings

There are currently eight teams NFL looking for head coaches, but Harbaugh reportedly won't meet with all of them

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
NFL Coaching Carousel 👀 Which team has most ATTRACTIVE job? Where will Harbaugh, Stefanski end up? Video

NFL Coaching Carousel 👀 Which team has most ATTRACTIVE job? Where will Harbaugh, Stefanski end up?

The "NFL on FOX" crew discussed the open head coach positions across the NFL and which spots are the most attractive job openings. They also spoke on how John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski are affecting the coaching search for each team.

The hottest commodity on the NFL head coach market is reportedly going to be very selective with who he interviews with. 

John Harbaugh told Fox Sports on Saturday that he will be narrowing down the list of teams he will meet with to just three or four. There are currently eight NFL teams looking for head coaches, and Harbaugh is considered far and away the top candidate in this cycle. 

President Donald Trump took to social media to encourage the New York Giants to hire Harbaugh "without question" as their next head coach.

John Harbaugh argues with ref

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On Jan. 4, 2026. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"The New York Football Giants should hire, without question, John Harbaugh – And John, a great guy, should TAKE THE JOB!!!" Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday.

It is the second time in recent days that Trump has posted in social media to comment on Harbaugh, as on Wednesday he called the former Baltimore Ravens coach a total winner.

"HIRE JOHN HARBAUGH, FAST," the president wrote in a Truth Social post on Wednesday morning. "HE, AND HIS BROTHER, ARE TOTAL WINNERS!!!" 

Veteran sports agent Leigh Steinberg believes John Harbaugh's recent availability as an NFL head coach is comparable to that of Bill Belichick. 

JIM HARBAUGH PREDICTS BROTHER'S FUTURE IN NFL NEXT SEASON: 'JUST HOPE IT'S THE NFC'

John Harbaugh looks on field

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens walks on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 4, 2026. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Steinberg told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that Harbaugh is far and away the best candidate for all eight teams currently with head coaching vacancies

"He will be the hottest free agent coach in years," Steinberg said. "He's the quintessential perfect hire for multiple teams this year, which is going to give him lots of leverage." 

The Ravens stunningly fired Harbaugh on Tuesday, ending a highly successful 18-season run. The team won six AFC North titles, appeared in four AFC Championship Games and won a Super Bowl under the 63-year-old.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Ravens finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs in heartbreaking fashion, as kicker Tyler Loop’s game-winning field goal attempt sailed wide right. After the disappointing season, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti fired Harbaugh.

Harbaugh is coming off an 18-year tenure with the Baltimore Ravens that included a Super Bowl XLVII win, 12 playoff appearances, four AFC Championship games, six division titles, the most wins in franchise history (over 193 total, 180 regular season) and only three losing seasons in 18 years. 

